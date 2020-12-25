Columns

Qmmunity: Make the Yuletide Gay

The best way to spread queer cheer is giving thanks, supporting QTs who keep Austin queer

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Dec. 25, 2020


Celebrate the holigays like a scream queen with Bulimianne (l) and Louisianna (Photo by Corin Smith)

As a friend of Dorothy, it's only a little fitting that one of my most played Xmas songs this season is "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." But seriously, Ms. Judy's lyrical longing for "Someday soon we all will be together/ If the fates allow" is spot on for how many of us might be feeling. Though we don't celebrate the same traditions, this time of year feels especially fitting for time with lots of loved ones and time to decompress, but right now, that's not the case so much. I, for one, am pretty deflated in the cheer department (and that's not just because I wasted the better part of a Saturday night cringe-LOLing my way through A New York Christmas Wedding on Netflix). But any nostalgia for happy golden days of yore has got me feeling extra thankful in the here and now – for Q readers, for Austin's queer and trans fam, and for the QTs like Bulimianne Rhapsody and p1nkstar bringing the queer cheer this holigay weekend (see below). I hope you can find a moment to let your heart be light, and that this time next year, the heaviest of our troubles will, in fact, be out of sight. Until then, we'll have to muddle through. Someway, somehow ...

Erica Nix Needs Our Support: A GoFundMe has been started to help support Austin's queer workout guru, Erica Nix, who's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Austin's qmmunity truly would not be as bright without Nix (and we don't just mean her signature neon gear), a much-loved LGBTQIA-inclusive body positive personal trainer, performance artist, and activist. So if you're able to donate, please consider supporting the GoFundMe. Also, at this time, Nix continues to teach remote workout classes a few times a week, which you can support through her Patreon at www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix; payment tiers start at $1 per month ...

Thank You, D6 Crew: Austin is losing its only openly gay representative on City Council, District 6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, after last week's run-off. I could ramble and rage about what Flannigan's successor signifies, but here's what I'll say: From the public stage to behind the scenes, Flannigan, alongside staff – Marti Bier, Nathan Jones-Meyer, Lizzy Carol, former Chronicle senior editor and "Gay Place" founder Kate Messer, and the late Ceci Gratias – did much to leverage civil service as a platform for affecting positive change for Austin's qmmunity, from establishing the city's LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission to shutting down homo- and transphobic bigots left and right. And for that, we thank y'all ...

2 to Do

Bulimianne Rhapsody's Holiday Horrors: Gremlins A teenager's furry little pet of mysterious origins spawns a whole town full of snaggletoothed killer gremlins ... with a side of digital drag. Performances by Louisianna Purchase, Kitty Buick, Chique Fil-Atio, Rosalind Hussell, and Geneva Convention. Thu., Dec. 24, 10pm-12mid. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx

Transfuturism and Collaboration Austin's qweeah pop chanteuse p1nkstar joins Myf Mars and Jordan Kolevach from Hotel Free TV to unveil their latest collaboration, "Girls Like Us" – a live music video celebrating Central Texas trans artists – scheduled to premiere Jan. 28. The trio chats trans futurities, the importance of local music scenes, and artist resiliency. Sun., Dec. 27, 2-4pm. Online. Free (RSVP required). www.fb.com/p1nkstar.icon.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
