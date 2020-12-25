Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Titanic originally had more lifeboats onboard, but they were removed because the ship looked better without them.

Wolf Brand Chili was invented in 1895 in Corsicana, Texas, by ranch cook Lyman T. Davis, who had a pet wolf named Kaiser Bill (thus the name "Wolf Brand"). Lyman drove around Texas in a chili-can-shaped car with a cage for Bill attached to the back.

Heinrich Himmler, head of the Gestapo for the Nazis, was once a chicken farmer.

American paramedics' average yearly salaries range from about $33,000 to $46,000, according to Zip Recruiter. In Canada, paramedics earn an average of about $57,000 per year.

In 1820, Sarah Bartley became the first woman to star in the role of Hamlet in the U.S. A 12th century Danish legend says that Hamlet may have been a woman.