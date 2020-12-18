Scientists have come up with a layer of gold that is only two atoms thick.

You have probably heard "Mysterioso Pizzicato" by J. Bodewalt Lampe but didn't know it by name; it's also known as "The Villain's Theme."

According to economists at the United States Department of Agriculture, as of 2011, the average American adult eats 1,996 pounds of food per year. This includes 31 pounds of cheese and 85 pounds of fats and oils. Nummy!

Japanese chopsticks are usually pointier than Chinese chopsticks, which have blunt ends and are longer.

The cosmic microwave background is landmark evidence used by scientists to support the Big Bang origin of the universe. It is electromagnetic radiation first detected in 1964.