We Have an Issue: Gold in Them Thar Hills

In this week's cover story, Food Editor Jessi Cape tells the story behind the team of passionate folks – including L'Oca d'Oro chef Fiore Tedesco – who are questing to become the first-ever producers of buffalo mozzarella in Central Texas. The sturdy water buffaloes of OroBianco – that's Italian for "white gold" – already call the Hill Country home, but as Jessi explains, the road to launching a fully up-and-running creamery (during a pandemic!) is a long and winding one. (2020 is nothing if not the year of delayed gratification.) Check out the story here.

Just a reminder: Early voting in the run-off election ends Friday, Dec. 11, with election day proper falling on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Are we all tired of elections? Absolutely. Does it sound like a hassle to mask up to vote in as few as one race? Sure. But now is not the time to punt on our civic duty, and the contested races – two for Council, two for the AISD Board of Trustees – couldn't be more important. Vote!

Online This Week

R.I.P. Margaret Wright: The pianist, vocalist, and East Austin institution died Sunday at the age of 78. Read Kevin Curtin's obituary and Kahron Spearman's 2015 interview with Wright.

Music Video Premiere: Watch soul-rock artist Chief Cleopatra's "Belushi" video, featuring footage from the summer protests against police violence, shot by Amir Rofoogar.

Big Nonna's Big Idea: Li'l Nonna's and Sweet Ritual combine forces for a new vegan pizza and ice cream venture in North Austin.

New in Chronicle Cooking: Latest additions to our online recipe hub include tom kha sourced from Jam Sanitchat's new Thai Fresh: The Cookbook and a turkey giblet gravy courtesy of Davis Turner, chef behind the Gulf-focused Huckleberry food truck.

Checking In (But Not Out): Music Editor Raoul Hernandez continues his Q&A series touching base with Austin musicians and industry folks; recent interviewees include Joshua Thomson of jazz quartet Atlas Maior, saxophonist Elias Haslanger, and Interference Fest producer Tara Bhattacharya.

Digital Day Trips: Travel columnist Gerald McLeod rounds up December events to catch either in person or via the world wide web, including a newly available virtual tour of the Kennedy assassination site, the Dealey Plaza in Dallas.