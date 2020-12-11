Qmmunity: Sellers Underground Shutters

Sellers Underground has closed. The Fourth Street fixture, which was just days shy of celebrating its four-year anniversary, announced its permanent closure in an Instagram post last Saturday (Dec. 5), citing COVID-19 capacity restrictions making it "impossible for us to continue." (The bar had been operating for barely a month under the TABC's bars-with-food loophole before Saturday's announcement.) It's heartbreaking. Following BT2's closure in May, Sellers is now the second local gay bar to close because of the pandemic, which means a quarter of Austin's queer bars and clubs have shuttered in the crisis' wake. I'm too much of a young'un to remember the gay bars that occupied Sellers' space pre-2016 – Castro's Warehouse and the notorious Hyde/Qua – but I've got my share of good, bad, and everything-in-between memories at 213 W. Fourth: Lesbutante and the Boss' Ladies Night, a round of sinus-clearing whiskey shots that devolved into a helluva friend fight (because what's a night out at the gay bar if somebody doesn't go home in tears?), and my first-ever hanky code sighting, of all things. I'm still putting together – and accepting – BT2 memories (and even a few photos, too!) for Qmmunity's "barchive," and I, unhappily, come to you now with a similar ask: Send your memories of Sellers to qmmunity@austinchronicle.com. Again, I want it all – the glitter and the gristle.

2 to Do

Dark City Beneath the Beat Contrast Film Festival brings queer rapper TT the Artist's docu-ode to Baltimore's club music to the drive-in for one socially distanced night only. (Editor's note: This sold out as the Chronicle went to press.) Sat., Dec. 12, 7-10pm. 3600 Lyons. $20 per car. www.fb.com/contrastfilmfest.

Bizarre Stripper Burlesque: Sinful Silver Austin's premier all-trans revue and burlesque troupe is back, and they're celebrating their first anniversary with performances from Marley Belle, Estee Slaughter, Sylvia Hatchet, Jinxy Deviate, Hermajestie, and Louisianna Purchase. Sat., Dec. 12, 8-10pm. Online. $10-30. www.somekindofbizarrestripper.com/liveshows.

Q'd Up

Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive The Austin LGBT Chamber Health and Wellness Committee is partnering with Austin Black Pride for its first-ever toy drive. Donate new and unwrapped toys, shoes, clothing, and gift cards appropriate for ages 18 & under at select drop-off sites (see website for locations). Through Dec. 15. www.austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.

Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive Join Austin Pride and Kelly Kline to help fulfill a child's holiday wish. Gifts must be new and unwrapped, or you can make a direct donation to Austin Pride to purchase toys. See website for drop-off locations/hours. Through Dec. 16. www.austinpride.org/pink.

City of Austin LGBTQIA Town Hall Wanna learn more about the city's in-the-works LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life Study? Thu., Dec. 10, 5:30-7pm. Online. www.algbtcoa.org.

Black Christmas A killer targets a sorority house while the sisters are also plagued by a rash of crank calls – with a side of digital drag. Performances by Summer Clearance, Klingon Vanna White, Papi Churro, Vivian Vendetta-Sinclaire, and Urethra Burns. Thu., Dec. 10, 10pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Tucked Drag Show Lady Grackle and Colleen DeForrest are your hosts for the evening. Fridays & Saturdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Austin Legends Live Send up a TGIF with Rachel Mykels, Alix Courtine, Kara Foxx Paris, Jame Perry, Topaz, and your host, Nadine Hughes. Fridays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Crave Maeve Haven gets her host on with Vylette Ward, Targét, Monica D. Jet, Kendoll Golightly, and Grandma Steven. Fridays, 11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Workout! With Erica Nix Make exercise fun again, inspired by Richard Simmons, Jane Fonda, Big Freedia, and voguing. Saturdays, 10:30am. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Rockin' 'Round the Christmas Tree The United Court of Austin throws their annual Christmas show spectacular. Sat., Dec. 12, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/unitedcourtofaustin.

Bear Beer Bust Iron Bear's beer bust brings all the boys to the bar. Sundays, noon-12mid. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth.

Sunday Funday Tricks & Tea Chase away the Sunday scaries with your hosts, Jezebel and Vylette Ward. Sundays, 5-7pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

The Divas Show Vegas Van Cartier and the Divas bring the glam. Sundays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle and CupCake play host while you play to win prizes. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth.