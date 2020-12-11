Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Between 2014 and 2018, the price of marijuana dropped by 70%.

By his own admission, George Clooney has used a Flowbee to cut his own hair for the last 25 years.

The first human-made mirrors were fashioned from obsidian around 6200BC in Turkey. Egyptians afterward made mirrors of polished copper, and Chinese used reflective jade.

Otters have adopted to urban living in Singapore. Enthusiasts have set up their own Facebook pages, such as @ottercity, to spot and track their movements.

The October 2020 Speed Test Global Index ranks South Korea as having the fastest internet speeds over mobile devices. The U.S. is ranked 27th.