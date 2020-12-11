Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 11, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Between 2014 and 2018, the price of marijuana dropped by 70%.

By his own admission, George Clooney has used a Flowbee to cut his own hair for the last 25 years.

The first human-made mirrors were fashioned from obsidian around 6200BC in Turkey. Egyptians afterward made mirrors of polished copper, and Chinese used reflective jade.

Otters have adopted to urban living in Singapore. Enthusiasts have set up their own Facebook pages, such as @ottercity, to spot and track their movements.

The October 2020 Speed Test Global Index ranks South Korea as having the fastest internet speeds over mobile devices. The U.S. is ranked 27th.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 4, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Nov. 27, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Curbside Cabaret: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre in America
Human Resources: The Musical
ACMC: A Charlie Brown Christmas
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  