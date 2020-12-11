Columns

Day Trips: Oakville Jailhouse and Guesthouses

The crossbars hotel rescues the ghost town of Oakville

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 11, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Oakville Jailhouse and Guesthouses revive what was once the largest town in Live Oak County. The village was a popular stopping point midway between Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

After the town of George West wrestled the county seat from Oakville in 1919, the town slowly died. The buildings were dragged 12 miles to the new town, named after the rancher who donated land to the railroad. Built in 1887, the old stone jail was the only thing too heavy to relocate.

The two-story jailhouse went through a succession of owners and uses over the years. One family removed the upstairs cells and lived in the former hoosegow.

About 15 years ago, Albert Davila bought the property, which came with a hanging tree and the former town square. An avid antique collector and electrical contractor in San Antonio, Albert and his wife added plumbing, electricity, and air conditioning to the old jailhouse.


At first, the intent was for the former calaboose to be a country getaway for the Davila family, but the project kept growing. Neighbors gave Albert old farm and ranch implements just to preserve them. Then they offered him old houses if he would move them.

"The offers were so generous," Albert says, "I couldn't say no."

The settlement has grown to eight buildings around the town square, providing a total of 17 bedrooms. Oakville has become a destination for deer hunters' wives, family reunions, weddings, and a celebration of J. Frank Dobie in November.


Each house is equipped with a kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and lots of antiques. Rates begin at $115 per night with a two-night minimum. For information, go to www.oakvillejail.com.

1,529th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

Oakville Jailhouse and Guesthouses, Oakville, Albert Davila, J. Frank Dobie

