Qmmunity: Gifting Here to Keep Austin Queer

A whole GD year has come and (almost) gone. Between the mind-melting properties of Zoom calls and my pandemic-warped sense of That Thing Formerly Known as Time, these last nine months have crawled by in a flash. Yesterday was jort weather and today I'm rocking two layers of sweaters after rewatching Happiest Season twice in three days (don't @ me). But in a year of tumult comes a Chronicle tradition: our 2020 Gift Guide issue, featuring Qmmunity's very own gift guide (see here). This year's guide brings the same queer magic as previous years, thanks to a close-knit and mighty Q team – moi, James Scott, Lilli Hime, and A. Micah Mills – compiling a curated list to help you gift the QTs in your life – or yourself – with gifts made by or courtesy of Austin's queer and trans fam. As always, and because we know money might be tighter during what can already be a tough time of the year to swing, we've picked several low-cost ideas. You'll find some differences this year, too, as we feature fewer experiential gift-giving options – with the socially distanced ones we do include coming down to gifter/giftee's personal discretion. If you find yourself in the position to donate, whether it be your time, money, or donations, I also urge y'all to check out our annual guide to charitable giving, the Chronicle's "2020 Wish List." And to help make the holidays bright for kids in need, Austin Pride is back with Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive (www.austinpride.org/pink), and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is also co-hosting its first-ever holiday toy drive with Austin Black Pride (www.austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive), both of which you can drop off new and unwrapped toys for at select sites around town.

Silent Night, Deadly Night Santa Claus is on a killing spree, and Bulimianne's inviting y'all along for the ride. Watch the holiday horror with Bulimianne and friends, and enjoy a digital drag show with performances by CupCake, Basüra Mykels Hughes, Gilda Wabbit, Nitrix Oxide, and Ira Descent. Thu., Dec. 3, 10pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

aGLIFF & Queer Film Theory 101: Holiday Edition Leave it to Austin's queer film fest and not-so-straight movie dissectors Queer Film Theory 101 to mine for gay gold in Hollywood's holdiay flicks. Thu., Dec. 10, 7pm. Online. aGLIFF members, free; nonmembers, $12. www.fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

In the Ether Erica Gionfriddo explores cyborg and queer theories. Thu.-Sun., Dec. 3-6, 7:30pm. Pay what you can. www.theatredance.utexas.edu.

UnBEARable Bulimianne, Mascara, and Chique return in time for the holigays. Thu., Dec. 3, 8-11pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth, or online. www.twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

Big Freedia in Conversation With Faylita Hicks In celebration of the paperback release of Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva! Thu., Dec. 3, noon. Instagram Live. www.instagram.com/bookwomanaustin.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo A socially distanced night of kink(y) prizes. Sun., Dec. 6, 3-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/sirratleather.

QueerBomb Virtual Planning Meeting The QB queerdos plan for the next DIY, queerer alternative to Pride. Mon., Dec. 7, 7-9pm. Online. Free. www.queerbomb.org.

Stay Home Reading Club This month's read is The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. Mon., Dec. 7, 6-8pm. Online. Free (donations welcome). www.bossbabes.org.

Pandemic Pity Party Express your feels about this mess of a year through an open mic night. Mon., Dec. 7, 7:30-9pm. Online. Free (RSVP). www.austintexas.gov/dac.

City of Austin LGBTQIA Town Hall Wanna learn more about the city's in-the-works LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life Study? Tue., Dec. 8, 5:30-7pm; Thu., Dec. 10, 5:30-7pm. Online. www.algbtcoa.org.

Homo for the HoliGays! The Boiz of Austin bring you a night of queer holiday cheer and drag. Tue., Dec. 8, 7-10pm. Online. $5 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.