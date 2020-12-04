According to the 2019 Bloomberg Global Vice Index, based on average weekly income, Luxembourg was one of the most affordable nations to get high in.

In 1960, Sir Edmund Hillary, sponsored by World Book Encyclopedia, led an expedition in Nepal in pursuit of a yeti.

On average, birds eat about ¼-½ of their body weight every day. An average 14-inch Pizza Hut pizza weighs 1.8 pounds, so if you weigh 100 pounds, imagine eating about 14-28 pizzas a day.

The idea of a two-day weekend is a 20th century invention. Many already had Sunday off for the Christian Sabbath, but it wasn't until 1908 that a New England cotton mill gave its Jewish staff Saturday off for the Jewish Sabbath.

According to Nature, humans have tripled the levels of mercury in the world's oceans since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.