We Have an Issue: Giving Thanks

In this week’s issue, we celebrate 20 in 2020 working to make Austin a better, more equitable, more compassionate place

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020


Illustration by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

In a year of so much sorrow and rancor, we here at the Chronicle decided to take Thanksgiving at face value and do just that: Give thanks. There are a lot of people in our community going above and beyond to make Austin a better place – sometimes in a professional capacity, sometimes just to be a good neighbor – and we wanted to single them out. Not all of them, unfortunately; we had to stop somewhere. We liked the synchronicity of Food Editor Jessi Cape's suggestion of "20 in 2020" – a number we've totally cheated by cramming in several organizations and grouping some people together. What can we say, we have a lot of gratitude to spread around. So consider this list an incomplete but heartfelt tribute to some extraordinary Austinites who are leading by example.

My own gratitude extends to Arts & Culture Editor Robert Faires, who took over this project on short notice and shaped it into something truly special.

Happy reading, and a safe and happy Thanksgiving to all.

Online This Week


He Was What He Were: In his downtime from playing Bill (of ... & Ted fame), Alex Winter has made himself at home behind the camera, directing documentaries about technology and music. Screens Editor Richard Whittaker interviews Winter about his latest doc, Zappa, about experimental music pioneer Frank Zappa.

New at Chronicle Cooking: Check out our recipe database for potato gnocchi with tomato sauce and empanadas Argentinas from the Buenos Aires kitchen, a Thai summery salad from Fluff Meringues, and a spicy pimento cheese to pair with C.L. Butaud's 2019 Pa Pa Frenchy Rosé.

Growing More Than Just Corn: Lina Fisher explores how Tito's Vodka is funding community gardens in 25 cities via its Block to Block program.

Staving Off Boredom: Give blood, see the circus, run a virtual 5K, and more ideas for staying entertained over the Thanksgiving break.


Blackillac performs at Empire Garage on November 21 (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Last Week in Live Music: Blackillac, Hong Kong Wigs, and Luck Reunion's tribute to Billy Joe Shaver all pop up in David Brendan Hall's weekly photo gallery.

