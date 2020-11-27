Qmmunity: Queer Thanks Springs Eternal

Speaking candidly, queer to queer: This Thanksgiving finds me in a place where it's hard to lean into a whole lotta thanks. There's much to be grateful for in my life, I'm aware. But in a year that's taken too much from too many – lives, livelihoods, any sense of certainty – choking down gratitude for gratitude's sake – a platitude that's rife in this year's turkey day messaging – does little to assuage a feeling that's closer to loss. The loss of what once was and what won't be this holiday season as we must forego in-person gatherings with our chosen or blood fams. And the loss also of our qmmunity's Thanksgiving traditions, like Iron Bear's T-Day potluck or BT2's turkey dinner, the latter of which we also grieve in its pandemic-induced closing earlier this spring. Still, we can and, IMO, should be mindful to acknowledge any joy or hope or appreciation in these less-than-merry days. One place, for me, where thanks spring eternal is in my year-round gratitude for the orgs, creatives, advocates, activists, spacemakers, and Q writers that make this qmmunity shine so damn bright, and for the readers who help support Q. I'm proud of us for putting one foot in front of the other during these difficult and unprecedented times. This sh!t is hard, and I'm thankful you're here, dear reader. Whether you're overflowing with gratitude, or you're flipping the bird to 2020 and/or what's a problematic holiday to begin with, remember: It's enough to be wherever you are and however you're feeling this Thanksgiving. Let's give thanks for that.

2 to Do

Frida Friday ATX Black Friday Choose between an IRL market at Revival Coffee or a virtual market online featuring independent BIPOC artists and community creatives. Vendors at the in-person event will rotate each day, and don't forget to tune in on FB or IG for video programming all weekend. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 27-28, 4-8pm. Revival Coffee, 1405 E. Seventh; online. Free to attend. www.fridafridayatx.org.

Reading the Rainbow Queer reads with queer peeps, courtesy of Austin Public Library's monthly queer book club. This month's book is Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman, which is available for free in both downloadable e-book and audiobook formats with your APL card. Wed., Dec. 2, 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). library.austintexas.gov.

Q'd Up

Austin LGBT Chamber Holiday Toy Drive Donate new and unwrapped toys, shoes, clothing, and gift cards for ages 18 & under (see website for drop-off info). Through Dec. 15. www.austinlgbtchamber.com/toydrive.

Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive Gifts must be new and unwrapped, or make a direct donation to Austin Pride to purchase toys (see website for drop-off info). Through Dec. 16. www.austinpride.org/pink.

Coffee Connections Network with Austin's queer biz chamber. Fri., Nov. 27, 9-10am. Online. www.fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Austin International Drag Fest Catch a slate of drag artists from around the world. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 27-28, 8-10pm. Online. $7-20. www.fb.com/internationaldrag.

Drag & Drive Munch on brunch in your vehicle while enjoying outdoor, live drag performances from Roxy Brooks-Lord, Papi Churro, Chanel Andrews, Sya Nyde, Goldie Haynes, and your host, Kelly Kline. Sat., Nov. 28, noon-2pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Die Felicia Digital Chase away Sunday scaries with macabre drag as your host Lousianna Purchase and her Hell Hounds chill and thrill you. Sat., Nov. 28, 8-10pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

On Holistic Design and Multimedia Work Peek into BossBabes ATX resident artist Misa Yamamoto's artistic approach and her visual arts collective, Essentials Creative. Thu., Dec. 3, 5:30-7pm. Online. $10. www.bossbabes.org.

BookWoman BookGroup This month's club discusses White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by anti-racist educator Robin DiAngelo. Thu., Dec. 3, 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.