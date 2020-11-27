According to Elton John, Simon and Garfunkel are bad at charades, but better at the game than Bob Dylan.

Want to look sharp? Try Savile Row in London, where a hand-tailored (bespoke) men's suit will set you back about $3,000-5,000.

China used more cement between 2011 and 2013 than the U.S. used in the entire 20th century.

Legend has it that the people of Hartlepool, England, executed by hanging a monkey that was shipwrecked there during the Napoleonic Wars. The monkey, which was the ship's lone survivor, was dressed in a French military uniform and was presumed to be a French spy.

Subatomic particles known as quarks have different masses, and as a result, scientists say they have different "flavors" and "colors." The word quark comes from a whimsical book by James Joyce, Finnegan's Wake. Hence, why not describe them with flavors and colors?