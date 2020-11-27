Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 27, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to Elton John, Simon and Garfunkel are bad at charades, but better at the game than Bob Dylan.

Want to look sharp? Try Savile Row in London, where a hand-tailored (bespoke) men's suit will set you back about $3,000-5,000.

China used more cement between 2011 and 2013 than the U.S. used in the entire 20th century.

Legend has it that the people of Hartlepool, England, executed by hanging a monkey that was shipwrecked there during the Napoleonic Wars. The monkey, which was the ship's lone survivor, was dressed in a French military uniform and was presumed to be a French spy.

Subatomic particles known as quarks have different masses, and as a result, scientists say they have different "flavors" and "colors." The word quark comes from a whimsical book by James Joyce, Finnegan's Wake. Hence, why not describe them with flavors and colors?

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
