Qmmunity: Trans Day of Remembrance

Austin's annual vigil honoring Trans Day of Remembrance returns this Friday, Nov. 20. The Transgender Education Network of Texas has partnered with a collective of BIPOC trans-led Texas orgs – the Mahogany Project, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Black Trans Leadership of Austin, and Save Our Sisters United – to co-host this year's virtual ceremony. Naomi Wilson, co-founder of newly formed Black Trans Leadership of Austin, says Friday's event will follow TDOR tradition by honoring the people we've lost this year to anti-trans violence while also celebrating our trans and gender nonconforming community; however, unlike previous years, Wilson says the ceremony will focus especially on amplifying how folks can get involved in these organizations beyond TDOR, as we pass a grim milestone – 33 trans and GNC people, mostly trans women of color, have been killed in the U.S. this year, making 2020 the deadliest year since the data has been tracked. "A lot of people come on TDOR to be with the trans community, and then they leave us for an entire year," says Wilson. "I believe that if we had provided a safe place and community support for every trans person that has been murdered, they wouldn't have been in that situation in the first place." Which is why Wilson helped co-found BTLA earlier this summer – along with Tabitha Hamilton and Lais Milburn – in an effort to connect Austin's trans and GNC community to social services and support. In fact, Friday's TDOR event will double as BTLA's official rollout since it obtained nonprofit status. Currently BTLA's "They're Family" program provides gender-affirming care packages (email theyrefamily@gmail.com for info), and Wilson says the org's working toward establishing grants for temporary housing support as well as educational and professional development aid. This, along with year-round actionable support from within but especially from outside the trans community, hopes Wilson, will create a future where "it's not TDOR – it's just Trans Day of Celebration." Fri., Nov. 20, 6-7:30pm. Facebook Live. Free. www.transtexas.org.

Poo Poo Platter Eighth Anniversary The Ladies of the OutHaus celebrate eight years of bringing you their signature alternative drag by giving back to Austin's haven for all kinds of weirdness and queerness, Elysium. Featuring performances by Bulimianne Rhapsody, Louisianna Purchase, Arcie Cola, CupCake, Kitty Buick, Summer Clearance, Sylvia Hatchet, and one very special guest. Fri., Nov. 20, 9-11pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Queer Art Fair The Little Gay Shop is getting a jump-start on holigay shopping with local qmmunity makers and crafters slinging ceramics, art, vintage items, and more at this outdoor market. Plus, view and shop a gallery of 20-plus local and national queer artists – works will be displayed online, too. Sun., Nov. 22, noon-5pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free to attend. www.thelittlegayshop.com.

Joterías A spectacular evening of drag by Indigenous performers from near and far. Thu., Nov. 19, 8-9pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

Austin International Drag Festival Catch a slate of drag artists from around the world across four nights of performances streamed live. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 20-21 & 27-28, 8-10pm. Online. $7-20. www.fb.com/internationaldrag.

C.R.A.Z.Y. Free, outdoor screening, but you'll have to reserve a spot in advance. Sat., Nov. 21, 5:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Reservation required.

The Asian Tea Asian/Pacific Islander qmmunity members share their experiences living at the intersections of their identities. Sat., Nov. 21, 5:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/groups/austinqueerasians.

Brown South Queerlesque and curvrageousness coming in hot from Fat Bottom Cabaret. Sat., Nov. 21, 7-8:30pm. Online. $5-20. www.fb.com/fatbottomcabaretatx.

"Do You Want a Revolution?" Zine Release Party Interfaces, Austin's rad community org amplifying marginalized artists, is releasing its first-ever zine, and you're invited to celebrate! Mon., Nov. 23, 7pm. Online. Registration required. www.atxinterfaces.com.

Tap In Series Sharon Bridgforth, a foundational member of allgo, shares her journey in finding her artistic voice and living and working as a full-time artist for more than 20 years. Tue., Nov. 24, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.allgo.org.