Qmmunity: Less Hate, More Glitter and Glam

What a week and then some, y'all. Today, of course, we celebrate; tomorrow, we recommit ourselves to triaging the ugly wrought by these past four years, because the rot – all those -isms and -phobias stoked by Tr!mp and the right-wing cronies – is so damn deep. And it hits close to the Lone Star bone. Next week, Nov. 17-20, the State Board of Education is expected to take its final vote on Texas' new sex education curriculum for the first time in more than 20 years. Because the GOP-dominated SBOE rejected adding, at its last meeting, amendments that would have acknowledged queer and trans students, it's unlikely we'll see any pro-LGBTQIA revisions come through at the eleventh hour. Still, the board will hear public testimony, and if that's something that you're interested in, you have between Thu., Nov. 12, 8am, and Fri., Nov. 13, 5pm, to register (click here for the specific sign-up link). You may also register by calling 512/463-9007. Also of note on next week's 660-page agenda, the SBOE plans to discuss its legislative priorities for the upcoming 87th legislative session, for which the bill prefiling period kicked off Mon., Nov. 9. As of this writing, Texas lawmakers have yet to prefile any anti-LGBTQIA legislation, but – in my personal opinion – the attacks on trans youth we've seen launched this year in other state legislatures don't bode well for what might unfold under the Capitol's pink dome come January. For now, there's a strong showing for legislation seeking to protect queer and trans folks in Texas. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) has filed two bills seeking statewide protections against discrimination for LGBTQIA Texans, and there are two bills – one each in the House and the Senate – reprising the fight against conversion therapy for kids. Another bill that caught my eye comes courtesy of state Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin), House Bill 73, which would prevent defendants from blaming their violent actions on a victim's gender identity or sexual orientation – effectively banning "gay and trans panic" legal defenses. Interested in tracking the bills yourself? Check out www.capitol.texas.gov/reports/general.aspx.

Who Murdered the Suit? There's been a murder at the Glitter House, and the suspect is ... everyone! Join in the virtual whodunit-slash-cabaret fun with the Bat City Bombshells. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 13-14, 8pm. Online. $5-10. www.fb.com/batcitybombshells.

The Art of Drag Amber Nicole Davenport guides you step by step through a drag makeup tutorial with tips and answers to your FAQs. At the end, you'll be invited to share your look with a grand entrance as you lip sync ... for your life. Wed., Nov. 18, 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/dac.

Bookwoman Open Mic Share poems. Thu., Nov. 12, 7:15-9pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Community Healing Series Poet Ariana Brown leads a workshop exploring tenderness through writing. Fri., Nov. 13, 1-3pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.allgo.org.

Austin Legends Live TGIF Fridays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.rainon4th.com.

Workout! With Erica Nix Make exercise fun again. Saturdays, 10:30am. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Serve It Up Weekly drag comp c/o Jame Perry and Cheeki Khant. Sundays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Uncle Frank Alan Ball's drama about a gay man confronting his past. Tue., Nov. 17, 7pm. Online. Members only. www.agliff.org.

BearBack Bingo Play to win. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

Shiva Baby Danielle is sitting shiva when both her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy show up. Wed., Nov. 18, 7pm. Online. Members, free; nonmembers, $12. www.agliff.org.