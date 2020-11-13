Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020

Dallas commuters have more of a negative climate impact than NYC commuters who use mass transit and do a lot of walking, according to StreetLight Data.

The myth about Pope Gregory the Great issuing an edict in AD600 about rabbit fetuses being considered fish, not meat, was debunked in 2018.

In 1854, African American Elizabeth Jennings was ejected from a designated white streetcar in NYC. Her civil lawsuit, decided by an all-white jury of men, established that rail companies had to carry all "respectable" passengers as long as they were sober, well-behaved, and free from disease.

Simon the Cat was awarded the Dickin Medal – the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross – for helping to save the lives of British naval officers during the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Johann Friedrich Böttger thought he could make gold from nothing. Instead, the 18th century alchemist helped invent Europe's first formula for porcelain.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
