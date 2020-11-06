Qmmunity: Hello From the Other Side

I'm writing to you on E-Day eve, oscillating, I'm sure like many of you, between "Oh sh!t, oh sh!t" and "There's no way he'll be reelected ... right?" So, as you're reading this, we now know we're either: 1) facing another four terrifying years under Tr*mp & Co.; 2) looking at a hopefully more progress-minded presidential term come January – a future that also includes our first woman of color vice president; or 3) staring into a proverbial crystal ball clouded by post-Election Day litigation à la 2000. In absence of any predictions I can't offer here, what's left, I suppose, are reflections. I've spent the better part of this column space these past seven-ish months eviscerating a place I call Bass-ackwardlandia – the noxious home to lawmakers, office-holders, media, and fat cats motivated by -isms and -phobias and equally insidious intentions that might well have to soon answer to a blue wave. Reporting on such matters is important, no doubt, but in the process I wonder if it's made it a little easier to lose sight of the strong-willed hope – and the people fighting for change – that we'll need regardless of this election's results. So here's to holding fast to hope. See y'all on the other side.

2 To Do

Queer History Series Hear Austin's queer elders share their stories and experiences in this new project from Queerbomb. The first episode's theme is "Coming Out," featuring Kelly Kline and Shane Whalley. Thu., Nov. 5, 6:30-8pm. Online. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

Emo vs. Dad Rock! It's the battle of studded belts versus faded blue jeans as the Boiz pay tribute to drag king classics. Tue., Nov. 10, 7pm. Online. $5 suggested donation. twitch.com/papijinxy.

Q'd Up

Vegas' Backyard Bonanza Play for prizes with your host Vegas Van Cartier. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.rainon4th.com.

Kream! CupCake, Noodles, and DJ Ruby Knight's thirsty Thursgay. Thursdays, 10pm-1am. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Pup Play 101 Interested in barking up the kink tree? Fri., Nov. 6, 5-7pm. FB Live. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Creative Medicine Join BossBabes Friday with a virtual screening featuring six women filmmakers from the South, followed by outdoors sound medicine sessions Saturday. Fri., Nov. 6, 7-10pm; Sat., Nov. 7, 10am-noon. Online; The Line Hotel Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. $10-20. www.bossbabes.org/creativemedicine.

Tucked Lady Grackle Birdbreath and Colleen Deforrest are your hosts. Fridays & Saturdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.highlandlounge.com.

Austin Legends Live Send up a TGIF with Rachel Mykels, Alix Courtine, Kara Foxx Paris, Jame Perry, Topaz, and Nadine Hughes. Fridays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Sharing Healing Practices allgo invites QPOC folks to share your healing modalities and their roles in personal holistic wellness. Sat., Nov. 7, 11am-12:30pm. Online. Free. www.allgo.org.

Out Youth's Glitz Gala Get your glam on as the org celebrates 30 years serving queer and trans youth across Central Texas. Sat., Nov. 7, 6pm. Online. RSVP for free. www.outyouth.org/glitz.

New Kidz on the Block It's Saturday night and the feeling's right with Basura M. Hughes, Mars, Monique Lafaye, Brigitte Bandit, and Misha Foxx. Saturdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Tricks & Tea It's Sunday Funday with Jezebel and Vylette Ward. Sundays, 5-7pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

PFLAG Austin Free support group for the qmmunity. Second Tuesdays, 7-9pm. Online. www.pflagaustin.org.

Interfaces A rad (and monthly) showcase centering POC, queer, trans, GNC, disabled, women, and otherwise marginalized writers and musicians. Second Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/atxinterfaces.