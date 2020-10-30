Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 30, 2020

As Dracula, Bela Lugosi never said the line, "I vant to suck your blood!"

Vampire bats use a running gait on the ground to sneak up on cows and suck their blood.

Speaking of vampire bats, according to Current Biology, they also form strong friendships and help each other out in times of need whether they are in captivity or in the wild. Their feeding on blood is a dietary trait called hematophagy.

Tuberculosis led to a vampire craze in 18th and 19th century New England. People were convinced people who died from the disease were leaving their graves to feed on their living relatives and thus spreading tuberculosis.

Coulrophobia is a fear of clowns.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
