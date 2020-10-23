Columns

Qmmunity: Monsters Among Us

Have yourself a socially distanced Halloween

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Oct. 23, 2020

Getty Images
Getty Images

I love Gay Christmas, aka Halloween, just as much as the next queerdo, but I'll confess: Horror movies and TV shows creep this mo' the F out (and don't even get me started on those walk-through haunted houses). I'm so jump scare averse that come this time of the year when Netflix starts rolling out that "Halloween Favorites" queue, I'll mute my TV lest I accidentally scroll over Malevolent a little too slowly and the preview soundtrack unleashes hell on my blood pressure. This year, however, is different. I've started watching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (late, I know) and Stranger Things (again, late). What flicked the switch? It's hard to say. I'm sure there's many a think piece out there about why we turn to scary movies/TV during scary times; maybe it's escapism, or a stronger resilience to stress, or just plain entertainment. At a time when it feels like the real monsters are among us – from state officials who think social workers have the right to discriminate against queer and trans kids, to the Proud Boys I witnessed counterprotesting last weekend's Women's March Austin – I hope y'all find something that helps lift the fog, whether it's screaming your socially distanced heart out at the TV or slapping on a real cute costume for the Chronicle's Halloween costume contest (deets right here).

2 to Do

Intersex Awareness Day In honor of Intersex Awareness Day (Oct. 26), Gender Unbound spotlights intersex artists in a 3D interactive gallery. Tips go directly to artists and art purchases support GU and its rad programming. Through Nov. 2. Online. www.genderunbound.org.

Poo Poo Platter P-p-p-polka face, p-p-polka face. It's an Alapalooza with the grrrls of PPP, plus some special guests, as they celebrate Mr. Yankovic's b-day. Fri., Oct. 23, 8pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Q'd Up

Phone Banking for Equality Through Oct. 29. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6-8pm. www.equalitytexas.org.

Kream! CupCake, Noodles, and DJ Ruby Knight's new home at OCH. Thursdays, 10pm-1am. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Frida Friday ATX Shop from a virtual market full of 70-plus independent BIPOC artists and community creatives, and don't forget to check out Frida Friday's FB and IG for vids all week, where you'll have the chance to meet some of the vendors. Oct. 23-Nov. 2. Online. www.fridafridayatx.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Come in a costume to win some swag. There will be free on-site rapid HIV & STI testing, too. Fri., Oct. 23, 6:30pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free. www.fb.com/asaprojectbae.

2BB$ Colton Dowling and Aira Juliet's comedy podcast recorded live outside. Fri., Oct. 23, 7-9pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport Blvd. $20-40. www.fb.com/2bbatx.

Crave Maeve Haven gets her host on. Fridays, 11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Transforming Wellness Advanced Series Austin Body Collective's practitioners take an intersectional approach to health and wellness in this series of two-day workshops. Classes cover a range of topics, from centering BIPOC perspectives to sex work and kink. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 24-25, 10-11:30am. Online. $129. www.austinbodycollective.com.

Knife + Heart Perfect postmodernism among Paris' porn scene in this retro-giallo. Sat., Oct. 24, 7:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport Blvd. Free (sold out). www.fb.com/thelittlegayshop.

Die Felicia Louisianna Purchase and her hellhounds are ready to make you scream. Sun., Oct. 25, 8pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

Stay Home Book Club This month's read: Big Friendship. Mon., Oct. 26, 6-8pm. Online. Free (donations welcome). www.fb.com/bossbabesatx.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle Birdbreath and CupCake host the most. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

Feeling Stuck & Self-Compassion allgo's wellness chat about how to navigate feelings about productivity. Thu., Oct. 29, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (RSVP). www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Transhood Sneak peek of HBO's new doc, plus a director Q&A. Thu., Oct. 29, 7pm. Online. Members only. www.agliff.org/2020-screenings.

Joterías Tatiana Cholula gets spooky with Latinx QPOC performers from near and far. Thu., Oct. 29, 8-11pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: UT’s Gender Affirmation Project Is Back With Virtual Clinics
Qmmunity: UT’s Gender Affirmation Project Is Back With Virtual Clinics
Plus, rainbow reading, queerlesque, and more to-do's

Beth Sullivan, Oct. 2, 2020

Qmmunity: SBOE Debates the Good, the Bad, and the Bass-ackwards
Qmmunity: SBOE Debates the Good, the Bad, and the Bass-ackwards
Plus, join AIDS Walk Austin Saturday to step to zero new HIV infections by 2030

Beth Sullivan, Sept. 18, 2020

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: We're Here, We're Queer, We're So Gonna Vote
Qmmunity: We're Here, We're Queer, We're So Gonna Vote
GOTV with Pride at the Polls

Beth Sullivan, Oct. 16, 2020

Qmmunity: A Proud History
Qmmunity: A Proud History

Beth Sullivan, Oct. 9, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, Halloween 2020, horror TV & film, Women's March Austin, Frida Friday ATX, Poo Poo Platter, digital drag, virtual market

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Texas Chainsaw Mask-erade
Pioneer Farms
Refugee Services of Texas Virtual Book Club at Online via Zoom
Shock Cinema Series: Sinister at Community First! Village
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  