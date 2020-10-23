Qmmunity: Monsters Among Us

I love Gay Christmas, aka Halloween, just as much as the next queerdo, but I'll confess: Horror movies and TV shows creep this mo' the F out (and don't even get me started on those walk-through haunted houses). I'm so jump scare averse that come this time of the year when Netflix starts rolling out that "Halloween Favorites" queue, I'll mute my TV lest I accidentally scroll over Malevolent a little too slowly and the preview soundtrack unleashes hell on my blood pressure. This year, however, is different. I've started watching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (late, I know) and Stranger Things (again, late). What flicked the switch? It's hard to say. I'm sure there's many a think piece out there about why we turn to scary movies/TV during scary times; maybe it's escapism, or a stronger resilience to stress, or just plain entertainment. At a time when it feels like the real monsters are among us – from state officials who think social workers have the right to discriminate against queer and trans kids, to the Proud Boys I witnessed counterprotesting last weekend's Women's March Austin – I hope y'all find something that helps lift the fog, whether it's screaming your socially distanced heart out at the TV or slapping on a real cute costume for the Chronicle's Halloween costume contest (deets right here).

2 to Do

Intersex Awareness Day In honor of Intersex Awareness Day (Oct. 26), Gender Unbound spotlights intersex artists in a 3D interactive gallery. Tips go directly to artists and art purchases support GU and its rad programming. Through Nov. 2. Online. www.genderunbound.org.

Poo Poo Platter P-p-p-polka face, p-p-polka face. It's an Alapalooza with the grrrls of PPP, plus some special guests, as they celebrate Mr. Yankovic's b-day. Fri., Oct. 23, 8pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Q'd Up

Phone Banking for Equality Through Oct. 29. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6-8pm. www.equalitytexas.org.

Kream! CupCake, Noodles, and DJ Ruby Knight's new home at OCH. Thursdays, 10pm-1am. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Frida Friday ATX Shop from a virtual market full of 70-plus independent BIPOC artists and community creatives, and don't forget to check out Frida Friday's FB and IG for vids all week, where you'll have the chance to meet some of the vendors. Oct. 23-Nov. 2. Online. www.fridafridayatx.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Come in a costume to win some swag. There will be free on-site rapid HIV & STI testing, too. Fri., Oct. 23, 6:30pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. Free. www.fb.com/asaprojectbae.

2BB$ Colton Dowling and Aira Juliet's comedy podcast recorded live outside. Fri., Oct. 23, 7-9pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport Blvd. $20-40. www.fb.com/2bbatx.

Crave Maeve Haven gets her host on. Fridays, 11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Transforming Wellness Advanced Series Austin Body Collective's practitioners take an intersectional approach to health and wellness in this series of two-day workshops. Classes cover a range of topics, from centering BIPOC perspectives to sex work and kink. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 24-25, 10-11:30am. Online. $129. www.austinbodycollective.com.

Knife + Heart Perfect postmodernism among Paris' porn scene in this retro-giallo. Sat., Oct. 24, 7:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport Blvd. Free (sold out). www.fb.com/thelittlegayshop.

Die Felicia Louisianna Purchase and her hellhounds are ready to make you scream. Sun., Oct. 25, 8pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

Stay Home Book Club This month's read: Big Friendship. Mon., Oct. 26, 6-8pm. Online. Free (donations welcome). www.fb.com/bossbabesatx.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle Birdbreath and CupCake host the most. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

Feeling Stuck & Self-Compassion allgo's wellness chat about how to navigate feelings about productivity. Thu., Oct. 29, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (RSVP). www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Transhood Sneak peek of HBO's new doc, plus a director Q&A. Thu., Oct. 29, 7pm. Online. Members only. www.agliff.org/2020-screenings.

Joterías Tatiana Cholula gets spooky with Latinx QPOC performers from near and far. Thu., Oct. 29, 8-11pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.