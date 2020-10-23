Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 23, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. got his start in the railroad industry and in bridge-building but is best known for inventing the Ferris wheel.

Astronauts can't cry the same in space as they do on Earth. Your eyes make tears, but they form a liquid ball that can't break free of your eyes.

According to the DEA, 2,200 pounds of meth is enough for 1 dose for everyone in the U.S. and Mexico combined. That's 997,902.4 grams for 454,400,000 people, or 0.002 grams per person. This contrasts with DrugTimes.org's estimate that the average dose of meth is 0.25 grams.

The CIA's MKUltra mind control project was so highly classified that when John McCone succeeded Allen Dulles as CIA director late in 1961, he was not informed of its existence until 1963.

Beau Brummell is credited with simplifying men's formal fashion into the coat-and-necktie style we recognize now.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 16, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 9, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Texas Chainsaw Mask-erade
Pioneer Farms
Refugee Services of Texas Virtual Book Club at Online via Zoom
HopeFest
at Nelson Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  