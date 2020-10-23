Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. got his start in the railroad industry and in bridge-building but is best known for inventing the Ferris wheel.

Astronauts can't cry the same in space as they do on Earth. Your eyes make tears, but they form a liquid ball that can't break free of your eyes.

According to the DEA, 2,200 pounds of meth is enough for 1 dose for everyone in the U.S. and Mexico combined. That's 997,902.4 grams for 454,400,000 people, or 0.002 grams per person. This contrasts with DrugTimes.org's estimate that the average dose of meth is 0.25 grams.

The CIA's MKUltra mind control project was so highly classified that when John McCone succeeded Allen Dulles as CIA director late in 1961, he was not informed of its existence until 1963.

Beau Brummell is credited with simplifying men's formal fashion into the coat-and-necktie style we recognize now.