Qmmunity: We're Here, We're Queer, We're So Gonna Vote

We're here, we're queer, and we're so gonna vote. From the top to the bottom of the ballot, the November 2020 election will set the course for the next four years that will either mean a continued headlong march into Bass-ackwardlandia or the chance to finally triage the collateral damage of Tr*mp & Co. Which is why it's vital the qmmunity and allies turn out at the polls – lucky for Austin, local orgs and qmmunity members are uniting (tho six feet apart) to help queer the vote with this Saturday's Pride at the Polls. Event organizer Nathan Manske, of I'm From Driftwood, told me, "I thought of the idea when I was thumbing through photos on my phone. Every time I came across a march, rally, or protest – and boy have there been a lot the past few years – I thought, 'What if there was a ballot box at the front of this march? What if this was the line to vote, full of energy, enthusiasm, and community? Why doesn't voting feel like this?'" Manske, along with partner orgs Austin Pride, Austin Black Pride, Austin Latinx Pride, Transgender Education Network of Texas, and Black Queer and Trans Lives Matter ATX, is hoping to capture that feeling with drag performances, speakers, and sign-making stations outside City Hall while folks are encouraged to cast their ballot at the Central Library. As always, if it strikes your fancy to attend, don't forget your mask. ... We also want to wish a happy, happy anniversary to allgo as they celebrate 35 years serving QTPOC Central Texans. The grassroots org is pulling out all the stops with this Saturday's virtual extravaganza featuring homegrown and international artists, including performance artist Sharon Bridgforth and Cuban hip-hop duo Krudx Cubensi. It's an evening not to be missed.

2 To Do

Pride at the Polls Don your Pride outfit and get your civic QT booty to the polls for early voting at the Downtown Central Library. Plus, sign-making stations, music, drag performances, and speakers outside City Hall. Sat., Oct. 17, noon. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. www.fb.com/prideatthepolls.

allgo's 35th Anniversary Extravaganza Join one of the oldest QTPOC orgs in the U.S. as they celebrate 35 incredible years serving QTPOC Central Texans. Hosted by Foxxy Blue Snacks, with special performances from Sharon Bridgforth, G'beda, Krudx Cubensi, and more artists and activists from allgo's past, present, and future – plus a virtual dance party with DJ Chorizo! Sat., Oct. 17, 5-9pm. Online. Free. www.allgo.org.

Q'd Up

Oilcan's Reopening Walk-ins welcome; reservation guarantees a table. 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Two of Us TX premiere of this queer French drama. Thu., Oct. 15, 7-11pm. Online. Members, free; $12. www.agliff.org.

Helping Haven 48-hour livestream benefiting Austin's haven for weirdness and queerness. Fri.-Sun., Oct. 16-18, 9pm. twitch.tv/elysiumhaven.

Transforming Wellness An intersectional approach to health and wellness. Through Nov. 8. Sat.-Sun., 10-11:30am. Online. $129. www.austinbodycollective.com.

Gender Affirmation Project Assisting name, gender marker changes. Sat., Oct. 17, 10am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.fb.com/texaslawgap.

All Eyes on Texas Honoring Texas' trailblazers. Sat., Oct. 17, 6-9pm. Online. $125. www.equalitytexas.org.

Phone Bank Tues. & Thu., 6-8pm. www.equalitytexas.org.

BearBack Bingo with Lady Grackle Birdbreath and CupCake. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

BookWoman BookGroup Margaret Atwood's The Testaments. Thu., Oct. 22, 7-8:30pm. Online. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.