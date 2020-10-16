Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 16, 2020

If you live in Central Texas, get ready to spot a river otter. Once only found in East Texas, they have been spotted recently in the San Marcos River.

John Lennon had a quirky sense of humor and wanted to include a picture of Adolf Hitler on the cover of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. The Fab Four solved the issue by standing in front of the picture, thus blocking Der Fuehrer's face.

Vindaloo originated in Portugal and was exported to India in the 15th century.

It takes 23 hours and 56 minutes for Earth to make a complete rotation around the sun. For the sun to reach the exact same position in the sky, Earth has to rotate 1 degree further, hence we measure a 24-hour day by sun position, not rotation completion.

It takes more than a gallon of water to grow one almond.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

