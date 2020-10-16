If you live in Central Texas, get ready to spot a river otter. Once only found in East Texas, they have been spotted recently in the San Marcos River.

John Lennon had a quirky sense of humor and wanted to include a picture of Adolf Hitler on the cover of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. The Fab Four solved the issue by standing in front of the picture, thus blocking Der Fuehrer's face.

Vindaloo originated in Portugal and was exported to India in the 15th century.

It takes 23 hours and 56 minutes for Earth to make a complete rotation around the sun. For the sun to reach the exact same position in the sky, Earth has to rotate 1 degree further, hence we measure a 24-hour day by sun position, not rotation completion.

It takes more than a gallon of water to grow one almond.