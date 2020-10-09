Columns

Qmmunity: A Proud History

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Oct. 9, 2020


Photo by Jana Birchum

In honor of October being LGBTQIA History Month, we're throwing it (way) back to 1989's March on Austin for Lesbian/Gay Equal Rights. Organized by the Lesbian Gay Rights Lobby of Texas (now Equality Texas, the state's largest queer and trans rights advocacy org), the demonstration was the biggest march in Austin's history – Chronicle photographer Jana Birchum was one of the estimated 15,000-20,000 protesters who turned out at the Capitol in the fight against hate-filled attacks on the Lone Star State's qmmunity at that year's Texas legislative session.

Reflections This year marks the 35th anniversary of allgo, Austin's rad grassroots org serving QTPOC Texans, and they're celebrating with a virtual evening of conversation with some of allgo's original and much beloved founders and visionaries, including playwright Sharon Bridgforth. Mon., Oct. 12, 6-8pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Dungeons & Drag Kings Dragons, dungeons, and drag kings, oh my. The Boiz pay tribute to their fave cosplays, fandoms, and galaxies far, far away. Tue., Oct. 13, 7pm. Online. $5 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

Class Transitions Build yer strength training skills – and qmmunity bonds – with co-trainers Erica Nix and Rocky Lane. Thursdays, 6pm. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Second Thursday Open Mic Poet Jill Alexander Essbaum reads from her new book, Would-Land. Thu., Oct. 8, 7:15-9pm. Online. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Yoga for an Open Heart With guided exercises to help reduce anxiety or depression. Friday, 7-8pm. Online. $7-20. www.austinbodycollective.com/openheart.

Das Maschine Nation Five hours of the newest industrial, futurepop, and goth sounds. Sat., Oct. 10, 8pm-1am. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

PFLAG Austin Support Group For qmmunity members and their family and friends. Through Dec. 8. Second Tuesdays, 7-9pm. Online. Free. www.pflagaustin.org.

Interfaces A rad (and monthly) showcase centering POC, queer, trans, GNC, disabled, women, and otherwise marginalized writers and musicians. Second Wednesdays, 7-9pm. Zoom. Free. www.fb.com/atxinterfaces.

LGBTQIA Fertility Options There's more than one way to build a family; just ask a local doctor from Texas Fertility Center. Thu., Oct. 15, 6:30pm. Online. Free. www.txfertility.com.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
