Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to The Atlantic, the U.S. feral pig population is currently about 9 million.

According to the Bible, Adam and Eve had a third son named Seth.

In the late 1700s, male dress was heavily influenced by Louis XIV. The Macaronis were a traveling group influenced by Louis XIV and known for their love of pasta and ornate wigs, on which they sometimes placed a little three-cornered hat. Macaroni meant fashionable, as in, "Those peacock green breeches are very macaroni." Hence the line from "Yankee Doodle."

The king of Thailand, King Rama X, has a long full name: Vajiralongkorn Borommachakkrayadisonsantatiwong Thewetthamrongsuboriban Aphikhunuprakanmahittaladunladet Phumiphonnaretwarangkun Kittisirisombunsawangkhawat Borommakhattiyaratchakuman.

The 2020 Buick Regal TourX is the last American-made station wagon.