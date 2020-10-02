Qmmunity: UT’s Gender Affirmation Project Is Back With Virtual Clinics

GAP is back! After postponing its events earlier in the spring because of the pandemic, Texas Law's Gender Affirmation Project has resumed its free, now-virtual clinics for the academic year. For readers unfamiliar with its work, GAP (formerly known as the Trans Name and Gender Marker Project) is a pro bono project where UT-Austin law students help Texans seeking assistance with obtaining name and gender marker changes on their Texas driver's license/state ID and Texas birth certificate. Clinic volunteers walk both adults and minors (who generally need a parent or guardian to file on their behalf) through preparing a petition and order, which applicants then file themselves in court. GAP's services are free – there's no eligibility screening, btw – but applicants will have to pay court costs of about $300; still, the org assists folks with filing for a fee waiver. Student leaders with GAP tell me, "The pandemic has slowed just about every function of the courts." Travis County is hearing name and gender marker cases, which GAP suggests e-filing, and there's a four-to-six-week turnaround that's "a little longer than usual." Following clinics in August and September, GAP says they plan to offer another one this month and one more in November. October's date is still TBD – and clinics fill up fast – so we recommend giving 'em a follow on their Facebook or Instagram ASAP if you're interested in updates on upcoming clinics. Scheduling conflicts? Lead student counselors on the project can meet with applicants one-on-one outside of clinics, too. If you've got any Q's about GAP's services, send 'em an email at genderintegrity@law.utexas.edu.

2 to Do

Register to Vote Find out if you're already registered to vote at www.votetravis.com. Download a voter registration form online, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office. Need an already printed application? See p.21 of this week's paper. Applications must be postmarked or received by Mon., Oct. 5. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

Virtual LGBTQIA Book Club Read the rainbow with Austin Public Library's new virtual queer book club, happening the first Wednesday of every month. October's queer read is Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi. Wed., Oct. 7, 7-8pm. Online. Free. library.austintexas.gov.

Q'd Up

Contraception and Pregnancy Test Kits Text 866/999-5263. Delivery: 8am-11pm. Free. www.janesdueprocess.org.

Queer and Trans Community Closet Bus passes, groceries, and more. Hours vary. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½, 512/419-1233. Free. www.outyouth.org.

Class Transitions Build yer strength-training skills with Erica Nix and Rocky Lane. Thursdays, 6pm. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Community Healing Series Irma, a sex educator and client services manager at Jane's Due Process, breaks down stigma and shame surrounding masturbation and sex. Fri., Oct. 2, 1-3pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Yoga for an Open Heart Kelly M. Marshall's beginner-friendly class. Fridays, 7-8pm. Online. $7-20. www.austinbodycollective.com/openheart.

Fat Bottom Cabaret: Brown South Nikki DaVaughn hosts a "curvrageous" evening celebrating BIPOC drag and burlesque performers. Chola Magnolia, Lady Lola LeStrange, and guests. Sat., Oct. 3, 7-8:30pm. Online. $5-20. www.fb.com/fatbottomcabaretatx.

Virtual Trans Wellness Peer Support Groups For ages 18+. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:20pm & 7-7:50pm. Free. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.

Second Thursday Open Mic Poet Jill Alexander Essbaum reads from her book Would-Land, followed by an open mic. Thu., Oct. 8, 7:15-9pm. Online. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.