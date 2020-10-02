Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 2, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Teddy Roosevelt had a pet snake named Emily Spinach.

The 2% of Scotch that naturally evaporates in any given barrel of Scotch whisky is referred to as the "angel's share."

If you dance the Apache Dance, it has nothing to do with a Native American tribe. The Apache (pronounced a-pash) is a dramatic dance associated with Parisian street culture in the early 20th century.

In the third century BC, King Devanampiya Tissa in Sri Lanka created the first officially protected nature reserve. It took until 1821 for a European to get a similar idea, when Charles Waterton created a preserve in West Yorkshire.

The toggle light switch was invented by William J. Newton in 1916. In the U.S., Canada, and European countries, up is on; but in commonwealth countries, up is off.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 25, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 18, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Dido and Aeneas: Encore Broadcast
Animal Dance Parties
at Online
Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta day one w/ We Are the Asteroid, All Monsters Attack, DiNOLA, Churchwood, Stefan Murphy, Harvey McLaughlin
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  