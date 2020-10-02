Columns

Day Trips: Millican Pecan Company, San Saba

Fall is the time to get cracking

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Oct. 2, 2020


Millican Pecan Company's roots go deep in the history of the state nut of Texas. The San Saba orchard and the modern pecan industry were started by E.E. Risien in 1888 when he popularized the paper-shell pecan.

Kristen and Winston Millican are fifth-generation pecan farmers that trace their lineage to Risien and the development of improved varieties of the native nut. Risien's home still stands on a bluff overlooking his original orchard. In the back of the orchard stands the "Mother Tree." From that tree Risien grafted and budded more thin-shelled pecan varieties. 


Because the pecan is native to North America, Kristen says, they have hundreds of varieties, each a little different than the other. 

"The oil content will be different," Kristen says. "The more oil the nut has, you'll have a little more buttery, sweet taste."

The Millicans raise 10 varieties on 1,000 acres east of San Saba. Kristen says the Pawnee and Cheyenne pecans are two of her favorites, but the small, hard-shell native pecan has the best flavor.


Pecan trees produce nuts every year, but have a "bumper crop" every other year. This year is shaping up to be a good year because the spring rains came at the right time. Harvest is expected to start the second week of October and go through the end of December. 

Millican Pecan Company has a retail outlet east of San Saba where they sell raw pecans, pies, candies, and a creamy pecan butter. The store opens Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm with special Saturday hours during harvest season. All of the pecan treats can also be ordered online at www.millicanpecan.com.

