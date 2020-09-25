Qmmunity: Keep the Census Queer and Get Counted

It's that time of the decade. This Wednesday, September 30, is the deadline (for now, at least) to fill out the 2020 U.S. census. For qmmunity members, we don't see our ourselves represented in its questions – the 2020 census doesn't explicitly ask about sexual orientation and gender identity, though it does ask for the first time about same-sex cohabitating couples. Even so, ensuring a closest-to-accurate count for LGBTQIA people – and other historically underrepresented or "hard-to-count" communities – is vital. Let me count (har, har) the ways. One: Census results drive how some $1.5 trillion in federal funding is allocated for the next 10 years, including social services that the LGBTQIA community is disproportionately likely to need and use like SNAP. Two: Census data plays out on a hyperlocal level, too; Waterloo Counseling and other orgs rely on it to determine their own goals. Three: The data guides the redrawing of district lines and distribution of congressional seats, which directly affects our political representation, y'all. The sex question, with its response options leaving out people who identify outside the M-F gender binary, is still awful. Because of those limitations, Austin's LGBTQI+ Census Complete Count Committee is telling folks to answer as best as you can. You can self-identify on the sex and name questions, and since the U.S. Census Bureau doesn't cross-check those answers with other sources, it's okay if you respond differently on the census than what's on other government records (for example, your name and gender don't need to match what's on your driver's license). Our LGBTQI+ CCCC has been working for months to make sure Austin's queer and trans fam is represented, and they've put together a wealth of resources, guidance, and FAQ answers that you can find at www.queerthecensusatx.org. We're here, and we want to be seen. Let's get counted.

2 to Do

Joterias: Latinx Heritage Month Yer hostess Tatiana Cholula shines the spotlight on Austin's Latinx QPOC talent with performances from Papi Churro, Ruby Knight, and Banshee Rose, plus some v special out-of-town guests. Thu., Sept. 24, 8pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. www.fb.com/joteriasatx.

Platonic & Plates aGLIFF hosts a virtual screening of director Erin C. Buckley's new web series, Platonic, and Tina Gassen (of hip-hop/soul duo God-Des & She) is serving up the evening with an interesting twist by sharing some fancy fromage sandies and Bloody Mary recipes during the show. Post-screening Q&A with Buckley and live performance from Gassen. Wed., Sept. 30, 7pm. Online. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. www.agliff.org.

Q'd Up

Contraception and Pregnancy Test Kits Text 866/999-5263 for delivery. Free. www.janesdueprocess.org.

Queer and Trans Community Closet Bus passes, groceries, and more. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½, 512/419-1233. Free. www.outyouth.org.

BookWoman BookGroup Read Madeline Miller's Circe with QT bibliophiles. Thu., Sept. 24, 7-8:30pm. Online. www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Accessing Health Care as QPOC Share your experiences and discuss patient advocacy strategies. Fri., Sept. 25, 1-3pm. Online. www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Yoga for an Open Heart Kelly M. Marshall's beginner-friendly virtual yoga class. Fridays, 7-8pm. Online. $7-20. www.austinbodycollective.com/openheart.

State of LGBTQIA Family Recognition in Texas Legal minds talk custody battles, adoption, and more. Mon., Sept. 28, 5:30pm. Online. www.equalitytexas.org.

Trans Wellness Peer Support Groups For ages 18+. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30pm & 7-8pm. Online. Free. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.

GOTV Phone Bank for Equality Equality Texas will train you and help set up a virtual phone on your computer. Wed., Sept. 30,, 5:30-7:30pm. Registration required. www.equalitytexas.org.

Class Transitions Build yer strength training skills – and qmmunity bonds – with Rocky Lane. Thursdays, 6pm. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.