Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 25, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Some praying mantises like hunting for small fish.

The spurtle is a wooden kitchen tool for stirring porridge, soups, stews, and broths. It's been used in Scotland since the 15th century.

To finance her flying, Amelia Earhart used publicity stunts, making a flying record and then lecturing on it, contributing to Cosmopolitan magazine, and designing a line of clothing for active women.

What could you do with a mixture of hemp waste, old rags, fishnets, mulberry tree bark, and bamboo? Around AD105, Chinese inventor Cai Lun combined those materials with a secret ingredient to invent a precursor of modern paper.

Voyager 2 is more than 11 billion miles from Earth, but information from it takes only 16.5 hours to reach us because it's traveling at the speed of light.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 18, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 11, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Mobley's Curbside Tour
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  