Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Some praying mantises like hunting for small fish.

The spurtle is a wooden kitchen tool for stirring porridge, soups, stews, and broths. It's been used in Scotland since the 15th century.

To finance her flying, Amelia Earhart used publicity stunts, making a flying record and then lecturing on it, contributing to Cosmopolitan magazine, and designing a line of clothing for active women.

What could you do with a mixture of hemp waste, old rags, fishnets, mulberry tree bark, and bamboo? Around AD105, Chinese inventor Cai Lun combined those materials with a secret ingredient to invent a precursor of modern paper.

Voyager 2 is more than 11 billion miles from Earth, but information from it takes only 16.5 hours to reach us because it's traveling at the speed of light.