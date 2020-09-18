Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Ninhydrin is a chemical that has been used to detect latent fingerprints at crime scenes. Saw it used on an old episode of Dragnet.

According to the International Energy Agency, from 2010 to 2018, SUVs were the second-largest cause of the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions.

Mozart liked to play billiards. And because he and his wife lived beyond their means, they paid 300 florins for their billiard table, which is about $6,000 in 2020 U.S. dollars.

Have you ever said "gee whiz" or "gee willikers"? If so, some would say you've been using a N.Y. Irish Gaelic expression for "will of God." Others say "geewillikens" means "Jerusalem." "Gee" is related to "jeepers" and "jeez."

Founding father Thomas Paine's obituary said, "He had lived long, did some good and much harm."