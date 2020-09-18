Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 18, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Ninhydrin is a chemical that has been used to detect latent fingerprints at crime scenes. Saw it used on an old episode of Dragnet.

According to the International Energy Agency, from 2010 to 2018, SUVs were the second-largest cause of the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions.

Mozart liked to play billiards. And because he and his wife lived beyond their means, they paid 300 florins for their billiard table, which is about $6,000 in 2020 U.S. dollars.

Have you ever said "gee whiz" or "gee willikers"? If so, some would say you've been using a N.Y. Irish Gaelic expression for "will of God." Others say "geewillikens" means "Jerusalem." "Gee" is related to "jeepers" and "jeez."

Founding father Thomas Paine's obituary said, "He had lived long, did some good and much harm."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 11, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Sept. 4, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bedpost Confessions: Going Down
Kristina Wong for Public Office
Ross Wilcox: Golden Gate Jumper Survivors Society at Malvern Books
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  