Day Trips: Black Is Beautiful Beer, Weathered Souls Brewery, San Antonio

Black Is Beautiful beer began at a little craft brewery in San Antonio and has spread around the world.

Marcus Baskerville, founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Co., came up with the idea of an open-source beer recipe that other breweries could use and then donate proceeds from the sale of the beer to organizations of their choice supporting racial equality.

There are more than 1,140 breweries in 50 states and 21 countries participating in the collaboration. There is even a version of the recipe for home brewers.

For beer drinkers, it is an opportunity to support the racial equality cause while quaffing a pint or two. It is also an excuse to visit one of 114 Texas breweries to try their rendition of the recipe.

While the base recipe is a stout, each brewer puts their own spin on it, resulting in a dark beer that comes in many different shades.

Baskerville says he came up with the idea of a collaborative brewing project on a drive to Dallas. Joining demonstrations wasn't really his style, but he wanted a way to use his platform to contribute to the movement.

Most breweries have released Black Is Beautiful in limited quantities, so you better hurry down to your local craft brewery before it's gone. For a list of participating breweries, go to www.blackisbeautiful.beer.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is at 606 Embassy Oaks #500 in North San Antonio. Baskerville's version of Black Is Beautiful is a rich imperial stout available in cans. Their taproom and patio are open with food service Tuesday through Sunday. On Oct. 3, the brewery will host a tasting of several versions of Black Is Beautiful.

