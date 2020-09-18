Columns

Day Trips: Black Is Beautiful Beer, Weathered Souls Brewery, San Antonio

Brewers worldwide are making a San Antonio beer for social change

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Sept. 18, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Black Is Beautiful beer began at a little craft brewery in San Antonio and has spread around the world.

Marcus Baskerville, founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Co., came up with the idea of an open-source beer recipe that other breweries could use and then donate proceeds from the sale of the beer to organizations of their choice supporting racial equality.


There are more than 1,140 breweries in 50 states and 21 countries participating in the collaboration. There is even a version of the recipe for home brewers.

For beer drinkers, it is an opportunity to support the racial equality cause while quaffing a pint or two. It is also an excuse to visit one of 114 Texas breweries to try their rendition of the recipe.

While the base recipe is a stout, each brewer puts their own spin on it, resulting in a dark beer that comes in many different shades.


Katie Levine holds six-packs of Black Is Beautiful at Austin's Live Oak Brewery. Live Oak's version of the open-source recipe is an American black lager available in cans to-go or on tap in the beer garden.

Baskerville says he came up with the idea of a collaborative brewing project on a drive to Dallas. Joining demonstrations wasn't really his style, but he wanted a way to use his platform to contribute to the movement.

Most breweries have released Black Is Beautiful in limited quantities, so you better hurry down to your local craft brewery before it's gone. For a list of participating breweries, go to www.blackisbeautiful.beer.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is at 606 Embassy Oaks #500 in North San Antonio. Baskerville's version of Black Is Beautiful is a rich imperial stout available in cans. Their taproom and patio are open with food service Tuesday through Sunday. On Oct. 3, the brewery will host a tasting of several versions of Black Is Beautiful.

1,517th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a weekly travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Comanche Lookout Park, San Antonio
Day Trips: Comanche Lookout Park, San Antonio
Climb the (fourth) highest mountain

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 11, 2020

Day Trips: Stag Leap Country Cabins, Nacogdoches
Day Trips: Stag Leap Country Cabins, Nacogdoches
Escape to a cabin in the Piney Woods

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 4, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Black Is Beautiful beer, Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Marcus Baskerville

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bedpost Confessions: Going Down
Ross Wilcox: Golden Gate Jumper Survivors Society at Malvern Books
Kristina Wong for Public Office
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  