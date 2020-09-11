Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

"Hey Ya!" by Outkast was the No. 1 song on the last episode of American Top 40 with Casey Kasem, which aired on the weekend of January 3, 2004.

Octopuses like to play with toys meant for human children.

You have a second brain. Some call it "gut instinct," and with good reason, because the technical term is the "enteric nervous system" ("enteric" means having to do with intestines). How it functions can affect your mood.

Nine in 10 rural households in Malawi do not have soap.

Aaron Burr was a strong proponent of women's and immigrants' rights. He was a slave owner but proposed abolishing slavery in 1785. Burr fought in a duel with Alexander Hamilton on the morning of July 11, 1804.