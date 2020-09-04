Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Sept. 4, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to a 2017 report by Axios, President Donald Trump wants other world leaders to think he's a mad genius on purpose.

Carnivorous mammals swallow fur and feathers, and benefit from the microbes attached to this "animal fiber."

Recent research at the University of Bristol has shown that sperm do not swim in a side-to-side motion. The tail moves in one direction, and the body or head of the sperm rotates independently of the tail.

On August 20, 2020, the U.S. Mint made the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin available for purchase.

The first written reference to feta cheese is believed to be a part of The Odyssey, in which Homer writes about Polyphemus carrying sheep's milk in animal skins and it turning solid.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 28, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Aug. 21, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Black & Latino Playwrights Celebration
Gender Unbound Virtual Showcase at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  