Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 28, 2020

Painting eyes on cow butts scares off predators.

Tomatoes arrived in China around the late 16th century, but it took more than 300 years for Chinese cooks to view them as edible.

The U.S. has two ways to measure a foot, that differ by 0.12672 inches. Most people use the international standard established in 1959, but surveyors in some states use the standard established in 1893.

The original Franken Berry cereal from 1971 contained a dye that turned children's feces pink. Although having no abnormal odor, the stool looked like strawberry ice cream and was known as Franken Berry Stool. It passed when General Mills replaced the dye.

Sir John Harrington invented the first flushing toilet in the late 16th century. He called it the Ajax, but it's the name "John" that seems to have stuck for a toilet.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

  

