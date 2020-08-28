Columns

Day Trips: Save the World Brewery, Marble Falls

A six-pack to-go for a good cause

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 28, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Save the World Brewing Co. in Marble Falls wants you to drink a quality beer for a good cause. The five-year-old brewery is the first American craft brewery that donates its profits to charities. 

Dave and Quynh Rathkamp traded their stethoscopes for a brewery in the Hill Country. 

"Like many before me, I was a homebrewer before I made the switch [in professions]," Dave says. 


Working the field of Belgium-style beers gives the former pediatrician lots of rows to hoe. At any given time the brewery has at least 12 beers on tap. 

The "every day beers" include a farmhouse ale, a pale ale, and a refreshing witbier. The brewery's creativity shines with a tripel, a dubbel, and a double milk chocolate stout. There's something here for every taste. 

Until the pandemic lockdown the best place to sample the brews was fresh from the brewery's tasting room. For the last few months the brewery has survived mostly on to-go sales. 

"It's been a double whammy," Dave says. "We can't have people in our tasting room and the bars we sell to are closed. Things have been kind of painful."


Dave has managed to keep all of his employees working. TABC is now saying they can reopen if 51% of their sales are from non-alcoholic items.

"We are trying to open back up right," Dave says. "My wife and I are both former physicians so we don't want to do any harm. I think we've got a pretty safe environment."

In the meantime, to-go sales at the brewery are steady. You too can help save the world one beer at time, by placing your order at 830/637-7654 or at www.savetheworldbrewing.com.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

