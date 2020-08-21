Qmmunity: Nostalgic for Queer Days Past

Lately I've been nostalgic for the joys of yesteryear. Listening to Tegan and Sara's So Jealous on repeat, revisiting old books, and inhaling Effing Dykes' blog archive have been something of a salve for doomsurfing. It's the past's predictability, I think, that's comforting. Which is why I uttered an unexpected "Wait, wha...?" while rereading The Great Gatsby for the first time in years last weekend. I'm talking about "the lever scene," y'all: where Nick Carraway finds himself with an underwear-clad Mr. McKee after some pointedly phallic innuendo about getting handsy with an elevator lever. As a connoisseur of the fine-if-flawed art of finding the queer subtext, I'm wondering how Mr. (Bi?) Curious Carraway evaded me until now. Google tells me the queering of Gatsby is a Thing – a reading that, unsurprisingly, wasn't offered up in my HS English class. This got me thinking about my earliest encounter of the queer lit kind in a classroom: The time one of my teachers in junior high confiscated a copy of Totally Joe, a gay YA novel, that was circulating in the student body ... courtesy of yours truly. Nobody ratted me out; I never came forward. But I'd stare every day at that green, gay book sitting on my teacher's desk, convinced I'd always feel as bad as I did then. Maybe that's why nostalgia is so soothing in times of instability. It's not just a reminder that you once felt better than most of us do now, but also an affirmation that you'll feel good again.

2 To Do

Joterías Freestyle Tatiana Cholula is shining the spotlight on Latinx QPOC drag and burlesque performers from near and far with performances by Papi Churro, Ruby Knight, and Banshee Rose, plus special guest Tenderoni from Chicago. Thu., Aug. 20, 7pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. twitch.tv/papijinxy.

Frida Friday ATX Virtual Market Shop Frida Friday's market full of independent BIPOC and WOC artists and community creatives all weekend long. Special programming includes a DJ session with DJ Kick It Friday and a Sunday conversation with Womxn of Color Collective. Fri.-Sun., Aug. 21-23. Online. www.fridafridayatx.org.

Q'd Up

HackOut The hardest part of starting up is starting out, so HackOut was created to help LGBTQIA entrepreneurs connect with industry experts. Applications due Aug. 22. hackout.startout.org.

aGLIFF Regional Roundtable aGLIFF organizers discuss queer film programming. Registration proceeds support aGLIFF's Black Queer Filmmakers Fund. Fri., Aug. 21, 1-5pm. Online. $20 suggested donation. www.fb.com/agliff.

Yoga for an Open Heart Kelly M. Marshall leads a beginner-friendly yoga class with guided exercises to help reduce anxiety or depression. Through Oct. 16. Fridays, 7-8pm. Online. Series, $99; drop-in, $7-20. www.austinbodycollective.com/openheart.

Austin Latinx Pride ALP founders host weekly streams to engage with the qmmunity. Fridays, 8pm. www.fb.com/austin-latinx-pride-230339364266492/.

Fat Bottom Cabaret: "Brown South" Nikki DaVaughn hosts this thoroughly queer and "curvrageous" evening of BIPOC-focused drag, burlesque, and more, featuring performances from Chola Magnolia, Lady Lola LeStrange, Jacqueline Boxx, and Miss Donna Denise. Sat., Aug. 22, 7-8:30pm. Online. $5-20. www.fb.com/fatbottomcabaretatx.

Poo Poo Platter This month marks 30 years since Deee-Lite released their debut spinner World Clique and your hostesses Louisianna Purchase and Bulimianne Rhapsody are putting the groove in your heart with performances from Arcie Cola, Kitty Buick, CupCake, Sylvia Hatchet-Purchase, and special guests. Sun., Aug. 23, 8-10pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Die Felicia Louisianna and her hell hounds are back with an evening of macabre drag, featuring performances by Evah Destruction, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Hermajestie, and more spine-tingling talent. Sun., Aug. 23, 10-11:30pm. Online. $10 suggest donation. twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

Virtual Trans Wellness Peer Support Groups For adults (18+) who identify under the transgender and nonbinary umbrella or are questioning. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:20pm & 7-7:50pm. Free. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.

Virtual Trans Wellness Mindfulness Session Wednesdays, 5:30-6pm. Free. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.