Oops!
Fri., Aug. 21, 2020
In an Aug. 14 story about Unbarlievable owner Brandon Cash, the Chronicle inaccurately described Jeremy Levy as head chef at TenTen, a sushi restaurant operated by Nova Hospitality and located in the old Miller Blueprint building (which Cash and his partners at the Goodnight LLC lease). According to a Nova Hospitality representative, Levy has not been affiliated with the restaurant since July 2019; chef Jon Oh is the culinary director for Nova Hospitality, and chef Harvard Aninye is the chef de cuisine at TenTen. The Chronicle regrets the error.