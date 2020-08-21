Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 21, 2020

The name "Oedipus" literally means "swollen feet" and is a pun based on the ankle injuries he sustained as an infant. Hephaestus, one of the 12 Greek gods, had a limp, sometimes used a cane, and according to Homer had golden women robots to wait on him.

Two red Persian cats named Crackerjack and Pumpkin played the role of Crookshanks in the Harry Potter films.

In the history of the U.S. Supreme Court, 108 of the 114 justices have been white men.

Thai coconut rice may be traced to the Persians and King Narai (1632-1688), who enjoyed rice dishes prepared with liquids other than water, such as coconut milk.

Melting glaciers slow the Earth's rotation according to Harvard University geophysicist Jerry Mitrovica.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
