Day Trips: Drive-Ins

Storm's Drive-In and Ray's Drive Inn offer food service to your car using the tried-and-true method of carhops. Carhops are unsung heroes on the front lines of food delivery during the pandemic.

Storm's Drive-In has locations in Lampasas, Burnet, and Hamilton. Orders are taken at a speaker or you can call ahead. Either way, a friendly carhop wearing a face covering brings your order to your car.

The menu at all three locations ranges from breakfast tacos to late-night dinner. They feature a classic lineup of burgers and ice cream. The Cordon Bleu Burger is an outstanding favorite. Elvis Presley often visited the Lampasas location when he was stationed at nearby Fort Hood.

Ray's Drive Inn on the west side of San Antonio claims to be the original home of the puffy taco and evidence supports the Lopez family history of this most iconic San Antonio food. A puffy taco is just what it sounds like – an inflated tortilla stuffed with delectable fillings.

During the pandemic, Ray's has discontinued dine-in service, which is a shame because the dining room is a museum worth seeing. But they are still open for carhop service, curbside service, and phone orders. Pull up under the canopy and flash your lights for an attendant.

The menu covers a wide variety of Tex-Mex food, burgers, and seafood. Like all good drive-in food, Ray's food can be pretty messy to eat in the car. That's why it is great that Elmendorf Lake Park is a short distance north on 19th Street. Grab a picnic table in what is one of San Antonio's oldest and most scenic public spaces.

1,513th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.