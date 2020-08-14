Columns

Qmmunity: Queer History Is Shared History

Plus, Queer Film Theory 101 goes to aGLIFF and more

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Aug. 14, 2020


Don't miss Caleb De Casper on Tuesday's Comedians Interviewing Musicians (Photo by Ismael Quintanilla III)

It's hard to articulate why I love queer history. Really, though, what I think it comes down to is how our history is a shared history – a richly woven constellation of all who call the qmmunity home. I was reminded of this entwinement when interviewing Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Medow about Ahead of the Curve, their new documentary on Curve magazine founder Frances "Franco" Stevens, screening this weekend at aGLIFF (see "Get Ahead of the Curve with aGLIFF"). I pulled a few queer rags out of my personal collection as conversation fodder for the interview: a 1995 issue of Deneuve; a 1996 k.d. lang cover issue for Curve (née Deneuve); and a delightful Nineties-era magazine called GirlJock, which was at once a lampoon of jock culture and a veritable chef's kiss to sporty lezzes. I mentioned in passing the magazines were gifted to me by formerly local punkster Gretchen Phillips when Rainin (who's married to Stevens, btw) shared Gretchen once worked for Franco. It was a small revelation perhaps, but the two-or-three-queer degree of separation sure made my gay heart sing, for it was a testament to the fact that the queer connection defies generations. And I'm sure more magic awaits with this weekend's live Q&A with Stevens, Medow, and Rainin this Sunday, August 16, at 4pm, that will be moderated by sometimes-local filmmaker Lisa Donato.

2 To Do

Queer Film Theory Goes to aGLIFF Queer Film Theory 101's Michael Graupmann and Lesley Clayton relive some of their favorite totally-queer-narratives-from-not-so-queer movies from the past year with the QTs at aGLIFF. Thu., Aug. 13, 7-8pm. Online. $5 (included with aGLIFF badge). www.fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Caleb De Casper on Comedians Interviewing Musicians Austin's glam punkster and qmmunity fave Caleb De Casper joins BeckiJo Neill of Esther's Follies and local comedian Kim Stacy for an evening that's part performance, part interview, and wholly a good time. Tue., Aug. 18, 7-8:30pm. Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/musicfirsthand.

Q'd Up

aGLIFF 33: Prism Be the rainbow, stream the rainbow: Austin's fave queer film fest is moving to the virtual realm. Full lineup at www.agliff.org. Aug. 13-16. Weekend badge, $35.

Pride in Your Neighborhood Austin Outpost is asking folks to help cover their neighborhoods with Pride flags, balloons, and decorative lights. Through Aug. 15. Citywide. www.austinoutpost.org.

Below the Belt: Kink 101 The QTs at the Q lead a workshop diving deep into the world of kink. Thu., Aug. 13, 6-8pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Austin Latinx Pride Livestreams The founders of ALP are hosting weekly streams to engage with the qmmunity. Fridays, 8pm. www.fb.com/austin-latinx-pride-230339364266492/.

Smells Like Quarantine Spirit Dance to your favorite Nineties jams from your living room. Fridays, 9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Flannigan Field Organizing Launch An afternoon of training and direct voter outreach for Austinites looking to get involved in the D6 council member's reelection campaign. Sat., Aug. 15, noon-2pm. Online. www.jimmyflannigan.com.

Haven Virtual Dance Party A coterie of DJs bring goth, industrial, and new wave vibes. Sat., Aug. 15, 8pm-12:30am. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Dancing With Ourselves DJ minimus spins your Eighties favorites by request. Sundays, 9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Transforming Wellness Kelly Marshall, Kyra Thrilkill, Kewal Hausmann, Scout Chavers, and Rocky Lane share how wellness practitioners and health care providers can best support transgender and gender diverse clients in their practice. Wed., Aug. 19, 2-5pm. Online. $99. www.austinbodycollective.com/transform.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: The Best Little Gay Shop in Austin
Qmmunity: The Best Little Gay Shop in Austin
Sometimes you want to shop where everything’s made by queers

Beth Sullivan, July 31, 2020

Qmmunity: What a Weekend for Austin Drag and Cabaret
Qmmunity: What a Weekend for Austin Drag and Cabaret
Die Felicia, Fat Bottom Cabaret, and Bulimianne Rhapsody make magic with digital showcases

Beth Sullivan, July 24, 2020

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Longing for Our Queer QTs
Qmmunity: Longing for Our Queer QTs

Beth Sullivan, Aug. 7, 2020

Qmmunity: What Lies on the Queer Horizon
Qmmunity: What Lies on the Queer Horizon
Plus, a voguing masterclass, digital drag, and more

Beth Sullivan, July 17, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, aGLIFF, Jen Rainin, Frances "Franco" Stevens, Rivkah Beth Medow, Ahead of the Curve, Curve magazine, Gretchen Phillips, Lisa Donato, LGBTQIA history

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Anti-Racism as an Everyday Practice: A Workshop & Discussion
Online
Black Freedom: The History of Austin's Black Freedom Communities at Online
Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  