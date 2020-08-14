Qmmunity: Queer History Is Shared History

It's hard to articulate why I love queer history. Really, though, what I think it comes down to is how our history is a shared history – a richly woven constellation of all who call the qmmunity home. I was reminded of this entwinement when interviewing Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Medow about Ahead of the Curve, their new documentary on Curve magazine founder Frances "Franco" Stevens, screening this weekend at aGLIFF (see "Get Ahead of the Curve with aGLIFF"). I pulled a few queer rags out of my personal collection as conversation fodder for the interview: a 1995 issue of Deneuve; a 1996 k.d. lang cover issue for Curve (née Deneuve); and a delightful Nineties-era magazine called GirlJock, which was at once a lampoon of jock culture and a veritable chef's kiss to sporty lezzes. I mentioned in passing the magazines were gifted to me by formerly local punkster Gretchen Phillips when Rainin (who's married to Stevens, btw) shared Gretchen once worked for Franco. It was a small revelation perhaps, but the two-or-three-queer degree of separation sure made my gay heart sing, for it was a testament to the fact that the queer connection defies generations. And I'm sure more magic awaits with this weekend's live Q&A with Stevens, Medow, and Rainin this Sunday, August 16, at 4pm, that will be moderated by sometimes-local filmmaker Lisa Donato.

Queer Film Theory Goes to aGLIFF Queer Film Theory 101's Michael Graupmann and Lesley Clayton relive some of their favorite totally-queer-narratives-from-not-so-queer movies from the past year with the QTs at aGLIFF. Thu., Aug. 13, 7-8pm. Online. $5 (included with aGLIFF badge). www.fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Caleb De Casper on Comedians Interviewing Musicians Austin's glam punkster and qmmunity fave Caleb De Casper joins BeckiJo Neill of Esther's Follies and local comedian Kim Stacy for an evening that's part performance, part interview, and wholly a good time. Tue., Aug. 18, 7-8:30pm. Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/musicfirsthand.

aGLIFF 33: Prism Be the rainbow, stream the rainbow: Austin's fave queer film fest is moving to the virtual realm. Full lineup at www.agliff.org. Aug. 13-16. Weekend badge, $35.

Pride in Your Neighborhood Austin Outpost is asking folks to help cover their neighborhoods with Pride flags, balloons, and decorative lights. Through Aug. 15. Citywide. www.austinoutpost.org.

Below the Belt: Kink 101 The QTs at the Q lead a workshop diving deep into the world of kink. Thu., Aug. 13, 6-8pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Austin Latinx Pride Livestreams The founders of ALP are hosting weekly streams to engage with the qmmunity. Fridays, 8pm. www.fb.com/austin-latinx-pride-230339364266492/.

Smells Like Quarantine Spirit Dance to your favorite Nineties jams from your living room. Fridays, 9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Flannigan Field Organizing Launch An afternoon of training and direct voter outreach for Austinites looking to get involved in the D6 council member's reelection campaign. Sat., Aug. 15, noon-2pm. Online. www.jimmyflannigan.com.

Haven Virtual Dance Party A coterie of DJs bring goth, industrial, and new wave vibes. Sat., Aug. 15, 8pm-12:30am. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Dancing With Ourselves DJ minimus spins your Eighties favorites by request. Sundays, 9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Transforming Wellness Kelly Marshall, Kyra Thrilkill, Kewal Hausmann, Scout Chavers, and Rocky Lane share how wellness practitioners and health care providers can best support transgender and gender diverse clients in their practice. Wed., Aug. 19, 2-5pm. Online. $99. www.austinbodycollective.com/transform.