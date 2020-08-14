Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 14, 2020

Blue jay feathers are brown, not blue. Specially arranged cells in the feathers scatter light so they appear blue to our eye.

The use of the pillory as a punishment and public humiliation continued in Britain until 1837 and in the USA in Delaware until 1905. In 1972, Delaware finally abolished flogging; the last time it had been used there was 1952.

Emotional tears have a different chemical composition than the tears we get from chopping an onion. One study says that emotional tears have more proteins so that they stick to our faces longer.

Yosemite Sam's name from Bugs Bunny cartoons is short for Samuel Michelangelo Rosenbaum.

After World War I, there were about 40% fewer single French men for every unmarried woman.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
