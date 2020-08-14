Day Trips: Drive-Through Wildlife Parks

Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari near Jacksonville lets the animals get up close and personal while the visitors stay socially distanced in their vehicles.

On a rambling 300-acre property in the Piney Woods, the scenic drive among the animals gets exciting when a snout comes into the open car window looking for treats. Members of the deer family make up the majority of the more than two dozen species of exotic and endangered animals that crowd along the route looking for handouts. The friendly zebras are the stars of the show.

The safari is about four hours from Austin. It is open 10am to 4pm, Monday through Saturday, and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch on the north side of San Antonio is much closer to home. With more than 500 animals and 45 species, the animal park includes several critters that are participants of species survival plans. The stars of the show here are the family of giraffes; the park recently registered its 37th giraffe birth.

The Wildlife Ranch is open daily from 9am to 5pm with reduced hours in November and December.

Franklin Drive Thru Safari is about two hours northeast of Austin. The wildlife park has more than 500 animals with an extensive collection of primates and exotic birds. For an added fee visitors can have private tours or visit the baby animal room.

Outside of Franklin, the park is open daily, 9am to 5pm, year-round.

Drive-through animal parks are naturally low-contact because you stay in your car. These three parks have added COVID-19 safety measures and require patrons to wear a mask anytime they are out of their cars.

