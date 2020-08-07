Qmmunity: Longing for Our Queer QTs

Out of all the Before Time events I've watched come and go with the realization, "Oh, today would have been X or Y," Austin Pride hits pretty hard. Austin Pride's postponement until next year was the responsible decision, of course. I'll miss what would have been the celebration's 30th anniversary this weekend. I'll miss launching Chrondoms into the parade crowd – "The Austin Chronicle: Keeping Austin Covered Since 1981." I might even miss wrangling signatures out of the, like, dozen-plus-and-then-some QTs who always turn up at the eleventh hour to walk/dance/skip/prance in Qmmunity's float. (We love you, but as a certain glittery predecessor rightfully instilled in me, I'm gonna ask, "Have you signed a release form yet?") Yet Austin Outpost LGBTQ Center is hoping to unite Central Texas in the socially distanced spirit of Pride with its weeklong "Pride in Your Neighborhood" celebration, running Aug. 9-15. The org is asking the qmmunities of Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays, and Caldwell counties to bust out all manner of rainbows – flags, lights, balloons – and decorate your front yard, window, balcony, cheeky garden gnome, you name it, in an effort to blanket neighborhoods in a delightful spectrum of Purride. Have at it, y'all... Another ATX qweeah summertime tradition returns this weekend with the first-ever virtual iteration of aGLIFF. Q scribe James Scott spoke with director Gail Willumsen and producer Jill Shinefield about their documentary Out Loud, capturing the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, and the article is a must-read.

2 to Do

aGLIFF 33: Prism Be the rainbow, stream the rainbow: Austin's fave queer film fest is moving to the virtual realm for two weekends in August. Viewers will have the chance to watch on-demand or livestream more than 50 feature and short films. See our preview. Thu.-Sun., Aug. 6-9 & 13-16. Online. Weekend badge, $35; both weekends, $65. www.agliff.org.

Pride in Your Neighborhood Break out the rainbows for this citywide socially distanced Pride celebration, because Austin Outpost is asking folks to cover their neighborhoods with Pride flags, balloons, and decorative lights. Sun.-Sat., Aug. 9-15. Citywide. www.austinoutpost.org.

Q'd Up

Community Healing Series Melanie Holst-Collins explores healing through movement, guided meditation, and more. Fri., Aug. 7, 1-3pm. Online. www.allgo.org.

Queer Variety Show From the QTs at the Q! Fri., Aug. 7, 2-3pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Sir Rat Virtual Gear Night Fire up the FB Live with Iron Bear's DJ Todd Kinney. Sat., Aug. 8, 9-10pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/sirratleather.

HEAT! Afterparty Your hostesses Simone Riviera, Tasha Starr Reynolds, and DeeGee Rey. Sat., Aug. 8, 10-11pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/sirratleather.

All About Anal Jonny Reynolds shares tips and techniques for enjoying entering through the back door safely. Sun., Aug. 9, 6-9pm. Online. $20. www.forbiddenfruit.com.

Know Your Rights Info Session Covering resources available while Gender Affirmation Project clinics are down. Mon., Aug. 10, 6-7:30pm. Online. www.equalitytexas.org.

Boiz of Austin Tonight's Boiz are celebrating their culture, heritage, and ancestry. Tue., Aug. 11, 7-8pm. Online. $5 suggested donation. www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

Trans Feminisms Reading Group Reading from The Collection: Short Fiction From the Transgender Vanguard. Wed., Aug. 12, 6:30-8pm. Online. www.fb.com/lgbtqstudiesut.

Interfaces A rad showcase centering POC, queer, trans, GNC, disabled, and otherwise marginalized writers and musicians. Wed., Aug. 12, 7-9pm. Zoom. www.atxinterfaces.com.