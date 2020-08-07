Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Aug. 7, 2020

Orlando Bloom used to work at a skeet shooting range as a clay pigeon trapper.

Jackie Robinson was stationed at Fort Hood when he was faced with a court martial for refusing to sit in the rear of a bus. After winning his case, he became a baseball player. For the rest of his life, he not only fought for Black civil rights but spoke out against anti-Semitism.

Three, seven, and 11 are among the first several prime numbers, divisible only by themselves and one. Multiplied together, they equal 231, which happens to be the number of cubic inches in a U.S. fluid gallon.

A paleogenomic team analyzed teeth from Neolithic sites in present-day Germany and discovered the hepatitis B virus stretched back at least 7,000 years.

Penguins can aim their poop around four feet away.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
