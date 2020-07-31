Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 31, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

A rongeur is heavy-duty surgical instrument used for cutting out bone. Rongeur is also a French word meaning rodent or "gnawer."

The Andean condor can glide for as long as five hours and for more than 100 miles without flapping its wings.

On April 25, 1954, Bell Laboratories publicly presented its first panel of solar cells, using them to turn a 21-inch Ferris wheel made from an Erector Set.

Madam C.J. Walker was the first female self-made millionaire in America, as recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. She developed and marketed a line of cosmetics and hair care products for Black women.

George Washington traveled to his first inauguration by crossing a bridge covered with flower petals strewn by young maidens. He was 57 years old.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 24, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 17, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Chamber Music Festival
David Meischen: Anyone's Son at Malvern Books
Car Caravan to Stop the Permian Highway Pipeline at Downtown Austin
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  