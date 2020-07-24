Qmmunity: What a Weekend for Austin Drag and Cabaret

One, two, Die Felicia's coming for you. Three, four, don't miss these hellhounds we adore. ... Yes, the "Best of Austin" award-winning horror drag revue is coming to Twitch with its first-ever digital showcase this Sunday, July 26, 10pm. Our mistress of the dark and hostess, Louisianna Purchase, tells me this "campier Die Felicia than seen before" will feature 12 prerecorded performances from its newest cast – including Ruby Knight, Noodles, and others – plus a few super secret announcements. "Nothing will replace drag in a live setting," says the Dragula season 3 star, but exploring the medium through her video performances – made in collaboration with her drag daughter Chique Fil-Atio – has sparked a certain amount of artistic excitement. Of course, like it is for so many performers forced to adapt to COVID-19's impact on the entertainment industry, the IRL-to-URL pivot is born out of both dedication to the craft and survival. "You're stuck at home, but you still want to be creative because drag is what we love to do as drag performers. But then, quite honestly, the thought of having no money coming in definitely instigates the hustle," she shares. "I have the luxury of saying that I will not be performing live again until it's completely safe for everyone," acknowledges Louisianna. And while drag has allowed Louisianna avenues for merchandise and tipping via videos, she emphasizes the same can't be said for all performing arts. "If people still want live entertainment – whenever we are able to all be together again – it's something that we all have to collectively try to save, and keep performers afloat and surviving during this ordeal." Still, Louisianna is hopeful that digital drag – which she plans on staying involved with even after in-person performances return – has helped make the drag world more accessible to fans who may have faced previous barriers to live shows. "This offers a way to feel connected to the drag community [and] enjoy an art form that you support, all in the comfort of [your] home," she explains. "It's really thrown open the door for inclusivity."

2-ish to Do

Fat Bottom Cabaret: Brown South FBC's first-ever digital show promises to be a thoroughly queer and "curvrageous" evening of BIPOC-focused drag, burlesque, and more. Nikki DaVaughn hosts a babe squad spanning coast-to-coast: Bebe Bardot, Chola Magnolia, Dino Foxx, Jasper St. James, Lady Lola LeStrange, and Tulla Moore. Sat., July 25, 7:30-8:30pm. $5-20 (sliding scale). www.fb.com/fatbottomcabaretatx.

Bulimianne's Sweet 16 + Die Felicia Double your dose of alternative drag this Sunday Fungay: Bulimianne Rhapsody's glam metal b-day with Our Ladies of the OutHaus and special guests (8-10pm, www.twitch.tv/poopooatx). Then it's Die Felicia with Louisianna Purchase introducing its newest cast (10pm. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase). $10 suggested donations for each show will be split between entertainers and chosen orgs, National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network and GLITS, respectively.

Q'd Up

Gender Unbound: Open Call Deadline Austin's arts festival honoring trans and intersex artists is seeking musicians, poets, and storytellers to perform during its virtual showcase this September. Deadline: Fri., July 24, noon. www.genderunbound.org.

The Queer and Trans Community Closet Make your appointment for curbside pickup at Out Youth and the Transgender Wellness Program's qmmunity closet for bus passes, groceries, hygiene items, art supplies, select gender-affirming items, and more. Days and hours of operation vary. Ongoing. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½. Free. www.outyouth.org.

BookWoman BookGroup Join queer bibliophiles in discussion of Olga Tokarczuk's Flights. Thu., July 23, 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. www.ebookwoman.com.

Sex Ed Q&A Comprehensive sexuality educators Ryan and Jessica answer all your q's about the birds and the bees. Fri., July 24, 4-5pm. Online. Free. www.queering.education.

Smells Like Quarantine Spirit DJ minimus offers a night of Nineties jams. Through July 31. Fridays, 9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.twitch.tv/iamminimus.

Virtual Transgender Wellness Peer Support Groups For adults (18+) who identify under the transgender and nonbinary umbrella or are questioning. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 & 7-8:00pm. Free. www.outyouth.org/govirtual.

Queer the Census Texas: Drag Edition With special performances from Barbra Coa and Angelina DM Trailz. Thu., July 30, 6pm. Online. Free. www.equalitytexas.org.