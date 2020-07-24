Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 24, 2020

Soupy Sales' real name was Milton Supman. He got the nickname "Soup Bone" from his family, and his brothers were nicknamed "Ham Bone" and "Chicken Bone."

German researchers believe the moon is 85 million years younger than current estimate of 4.51 billion years.

Pediculus humanus humanus, or the human body louse, is nicknamed "the seam squirrel" because it likes to lay its eggs in the seams of clothing. It should not be confused with Pediculus humanus capitis, the human head louse, or Pthirus pubis, the human pubic louse that causes crabs.

10 Downing Street in London, current residence of Great Britain's prime minister, used to be where King Charles II kept his "women on the side."

The late Black advertising pioneer Herb Kemp came up with the Burger King slogan "Have it your way." The slogan was originally meant to appeal primarily to Black and Hispanic audiences.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
