Qmmunity: What Lies on the Queer Horizon

As I sit down to write this column Monday, July 13, it's exactly four months since health officials confirmed Austin-Travis County's first COVID-19 cases. That's 122 days, or one-third of 2020 (so far). With that realization it's easier than not to spin out into a doom spiral. But I'm also in awe of – and continually grateful for – the qmmunity spacemakers, artists, organizers, small biz owners, and so many others working so hard to bring us their art, services, and perspectives. I'm sharing just a few of the queer ATX happenings that are keeping me looking forward to the future. Hopefully, they will for y'all, too. Die Felicia Digital Showcase (Sun., July 26, 10pm) That's right, ghoulies: Our mother in macabre Louisianna Purchase is bringing the horror drag revue to the Twitch realm. Trade in your Sunday scaries for these scaries: performances by Evah Destruction, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Mascara Rivers, Chique Fil-Atio, and more hellhounds. aGLIFF 33: Prism (Aug. 6-9 & 13-16) Austin's fave queer film fest has announced this year's virtual lineup, including closing night film Ahead of the Curve, Jen Rainin's doc on the evolution of the lez rag Curve Magazine. Badges are $35 for one weekend; $65 for both. Art Heals Festival (Aug. 27-31) Whatsinthemirror? and CHE Clinic are partnering for this inaugural multidisciplinary art festival addressing social justice issues "to eliminate HIV and mental health stigma through a healing justice framework." The fest will be online and is set to include photography, theatre, paintings, and poetry. Save the date now.

2 to Do

Joterias Perreo Tatiana Cholula, Papi Churro, and Ruby Knight invite you to celebrate the Movimiento Latino. DJ Eriq Stylez spins reggaeton, dancehall, and more; plus, performances by Jenny V, Pinche Villa, Deja Divanesse, and Dela Rosa.

Tue., July 21, 7-9pm. Online. $5 (suggested cover).

www.fb.com/joteriasatx.

Voguing Masterclass With JoQ The queerdos at OUTsider Festival are bringing the ballroom to your living room with this one-time-only opportunity learn the art of voguing from San Francisco vogue legend Jocquese Whitfield, aka JoQ.

Fri., July 17, 8-9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged).

www.outsiderfest.org.

Q'd Up

The Queer and Trans Community Closet Make your appointment for curbside pickup for bus passes, groceries, hygiene items, art supplies, select gender-affirming items, and more. Days and hours of operation vary. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½. Free. www.outyouth.org.

Our Existence Is Resistance Grant E. Loveless shares how we can create spaces for our QTBIPOC+ youth to be celebrated, needed, and heard. Fri., July 17, 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.queering.education.

Trans Allyship 101 Learn how to be a better ally to trans and nonbinary folks, and how to utilize your privilege to uplift LGBTQIA voices. Sat., July 18, 2-3:30pm. Online. $25. www.fb.com/transformingwellnessaustin.

Dancing With Ourselves When you can't go to Elysium, DJ Minimus brings Elysium's virtual Eighties night to you. Sun., July 19, 9pm. Online. Free (tips encouraged). www.fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Volunteer Hour: Queer the Census Volunteers will be trained on how to talk about the census and will activate their own network with a texting campaign. Tue., July 21, 6:30-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.queerthecensusatx.org.

Raising TGNB Youth By-parents, for-parents discussion on how to support trans and nonbinary kids. Wed., July 22, 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. www.queering.education.

BookWoman BookGroup Join queer bibliophiles in discussion of Olga Tokarczuk's Flights. Thu., July 23, 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. www.ebookwoman.com.

After this article's publication, Joterias Perreo was rescheduled to Tue., July 21. It has been updated to reflect this change.