Figs are technically inverted flowers, not fruits.

Ludwig van Beethoven wrote "Elegy on the Death of a Poodle," but there is no reference that says he ever owned a dog.

The cargo ship USNS LCPL Roy M. Wheat was originally built by the former Soviet republic of Ukraine. It was bought on the open market by the U.S. Navy.

"Rochambeau" is a term for the game "rock, paper, scissors," but it was also a code word used during the Revolutionary War by Americans and their French sympathizer friends. Jean-Baptiste Rochambeau was the commander of French troops in North America.

There's a strain of cannabis named after George W. Bush. Users say it induces "strong cerebral euphoria followed by deep sedation."