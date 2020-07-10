Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 10, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The current N95 mask was invented by Dr. Peter Tsai, a Taiwanese American.

Twenty-five percent of all hazelnuts end up in jars of Nutella.

Évariste Galois (1811-1832), one of history's greatest mathematicians, helped lay the foundation for abstract algebra. He was killed in a duel at age 20 over a woman, but because of his political leanings, the circumstances of his death were probably more complicated.

U.S. livestock and poultry in industrial-sized operations produce almost 13 times more waste than the country's entire human population.

Teachers' colleges used to be called "normal schools," a derivation of the French école normale, which described institutions designed to instill standards of pedagogy and curriculum in teachers-to-be.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 3, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 26, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Queer and Trans Community Closet
Out Youth
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  