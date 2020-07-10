Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The current N95 mask was invented by Dr. Peter Tsai, a Taiwanese American.

Twenty-five percent of all hazelnuts end up in jars of Nutella.

Évariste Galois (1811-1832), one of history's greatest mathematicians, helped lay the foundation for abstract algebra. He was killed in a duel at age 20 over a woman, but because of his political leanings, the circumstances of his death were probably more complicated.

U.S. livestock and poultry in industrial-sized operations produce almost 13 times more waste than the country's entire human population.

Teachers' colleges used to be called "normal schools," a derivation of the French école normale, which described institutions designed to instill standards of pedagogy and curriculum in teachers-to-be.