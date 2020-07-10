Columns

Day Trips: Matagorda Beach

A seashore with social distancing

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 10, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Matagorda Beach offers miles of uncrowded sandy paradise a little over three hours from Austin. 

Of all the Texas beaches, Matagorda is probably the least overused public shoreline other than the difficult-to-access shores northeast of Galveston. 

At the mouth of the Colorado River, Matagorda's main attraction is the Lower Colorado River Authority's Matagorda Bay Nature Park (admission charged). The focal point of the 1,333-acre park and nature preserve is the Natural Science Center, which provides tours, kayak rentals, nature programs, birdwatching, horseback riding, a small store, and even miniature golf. Across the parking lot from the center are a picnic area and boardwalk to the beach. 


The road leading to the water is a short drive from the center. A $10 annual permit is required to drive on the beach. Once you get past the entrance, the shoreline opens up with plenty of room for social distancing. Relatively free of litter, unlike so many of Texas' popular beaches, the sand is decorated with shells that look like pieces of colorful pottery. 

Bay City is the closest mercantile center, but Matagorda has essential services and a few restaurants. The town is home port to several shrimp boats, and during fishing season, table shrimp is available right off the boat. Stanley's Market at the Intracoastal Waterway bridge houses a bait shop, grocery store, and hamburger stand, and sells beach permits. 


Matagorda Beach is close enough to Austin to do in a day, but if you decide to stay the night there are options. The LCRA park includes a campground and RV park that also has two Airstream campers for rent. If you're looking for a vacation rental, go to www.matagordabaytexas.com.

1,507th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: The Grotto, San Antonio
Day Trips: The Grotto, San Antonio
Man-made cave part of “Art on the River”

Gerald E. McLeod, July 3, 2020

Day Trips: Port Isabel Lighthouse
Day Trips: Port Isabel Lighthouse
The lighthouse guided ships through the channel between Padre Island and the mainland

Gerald E. McLeod, June 26, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Matagorda Beach, Colorado River, LCRA, Matagorda Bay Nature Park, Bay City

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Queer and Trans Community Closet
Out Youth
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  